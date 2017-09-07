close
Watch: Dasun Shanaka takes a blinder to dismiss KL Rahul in one-off T20I vs IND

Team Sri Lanka did put forth a ravishing fight in the one-off Twenty20 game against the visiting India side, at Colombo, on Wednesday. There were some stunners with the bat, and some whilst fielding and Dasun Shanaka's astounding catch at covers to dismiss KL Rahul was one such moment for the home team.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, September 7, 2017 - 18:54
Watch: Dasun Shanaka takes a blinder to dismiss KL Rahul in one-off T20I vs IND
Twitter grab

New Delhi: Team Sri Lanka did put forth a ravishing fight in the one-off Twenty20 game against the visiting India side, at Colombo, on Wednesday. There were some stunners with the bat, and some whilst fielding and Dasun Shanaka's astounding catch at covers to dismiss KL Rahul was one such moment for the home team.

It was in the sixth over of India's innings. Seekkuge Prasanna was into the attack. Third ball, fullish in length, well outside the off stump as Rahul struck with a magnificient cover drive. But the right-hamded batsman failed to keep the ball to the ground as Shanaka plucked a blinder at cover to dismiss the Indian. That was an exorbitant dive! Wait, there was more to see. Prasanna celebrated with a dab. Was it to mock Rahul? If one could rewind the clock back to the Test series, the 25-year-old had celebrated in a similar fashion when he had taken two catches, in fact, skipper Virat Kohli had joined him too.

Watch the entire video here...

Kohli had struck a fiery 54-ball 82 as Team India registered a seven-wicket victory over Sri Lanka in the one-off T20I at Colombo, on Wednesday. With the win, the Men in Blue 'tour-washed the home team 9-0 becoming the first foreign team to achieve the feat.  

TAGS

India vs Sri LankaInd Vs SLKL RahulDasun Shanakacricket news

