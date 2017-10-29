Watch: David Miller smashes fastest ton in T20I history off 35 balls

New Delhi: South Africa posted another imposing score in the second T20 International against Bangladesh in Potchefstroom thanks to two fine innings from Hashim Amla and David Miller.

The home side ended their allotted 20 overs on 224 for 4 after they were sent in by Bangladesh.

Amla (85 off 51 balls), who was without his regular opening partner Quinton de Kock, ensured South Africa ticked along at a decent rate despite a fairly poor start that saw them lose Mangaliso Mosehle (5), JP Duminy (4) and AB de Villiers (20) within the first 10 overs.

Once he fell, however, David Miller took over.

He smashed Mohammad Saifuddin for 31 runs in the 19th over of the innings including five 6's in a row as the Proteas plundered 61 runs from the final three overs.

Miller, who was dropped on zero, powered his side to 224 for four in their 20 overs as he finished unbeaten on 101 from 36 deliveries, with seven fours and nine sixes.

Miller's maiden ton in the shortest format of the game is also the fastest ever in T20I cricket.

WHAT AN INNINGS! @DavidMillerSA12 has just hit the fastest T20I century off just 35 balls! Congratulations! #SAvBAN pic.twitter.com/kKJ1qxEVwK — ICC (@ICC) October 29, 2017

The previous record was held by South Africa's Richard Levi, who scored his hundred off 45 balls against New Zealand at Hamilton in 2012.

"It's a really special feeling," Miller told SuperSport.

"I tried to watch the ball and back myself. I was scratchy, to be honest in the beginning and towards the back end it turned out to be sweet."

While Miller's knock was the fastest in T20Is, it is only the third-fastest in the history of T20Is.

Chris Gayle still holds the T20 record for the fastest century, courtesy his 30-ball century for Royal Challengers Bangalore against Pune Warriors at Bangalore in IPL 2013.

Aside from Gayle, Andrew Symonds (34-ball century for Kent against Middlesex in 2004) is the only other batsman to have scored a T20 century quicker than Miller.