Watch: David Warner gets lifeline, thanks to Mushfiqur Raheem blunder

New Delhi: David Warner stood 88-not out at stumps on Day 2 to put Australia in command against Bangladesh in second Test, but if it wasn't for a silliy wicket-keeping error made by Mushfiqur Raheem, the left-handed opener would have head back to pavilion on 73.

Warner featured in two significant partnerships to lead Australia's robust reply to Bangladesh`s first-innings total of 305 in the second and final test on Tuesday.

Known for his explosive batting, Warner hit only four boundaries in his patient knock as he kept Australia on course for a handy first-innings lead which often clinches test matches in the subcontinent.

Peter Handscomb, Warner's partner in their unbroken 127-run stand, braved Bangladesh`s relentless spin assault and dehydration to remain not out on 69. His fourth test fifty included five boundaries.

In his 93-run partnership with Steve Smith for the secon wicket, Warner defended resolutely, letting Smith dominate their partnership, before the Australia skipper was bowled through the gate for 58 by spinner Taijul Islam. Smith hit eight boundaries in his fluent knock.

New man in Handscomb proved an able ally as Warner frustrated Bangladesh with his compact defence, scoring largely through singles and twos.

The heat and humidity took a toll on Handscomb who looked dehydrated and needed medical attention towards the end before resuming batting.

Rahim wasted a stumping opportunity when Warner, then on 73, charged out to Mehidy Hasan and missed the ball which kept low and hit the stumper's pad.

Here's the video of the incident:

Warner and Handscomb will start Day 3 for Australia, having forged a 127-run partnership so far.