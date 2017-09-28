Watch: David Warner hits Axar Patel for huge six, reminds fans of MS Dhoni's humongous IPL six

close
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, September 28, 2017 - 17:46
Watch: David Warner hits Axar Patel for huge six, reminds fans of MS Dhoni&#039;s humongous IPL six
Courtesy: Screengrab (YouTube)

New Delhi: Aussie opener David Warner celebrated his 100th ODI outing with a brilliant hundred against India during the fourth match of ongoing series in Bengaluru. (LIVE BLOG || SCORECARD)

He became the first Aussie batsman to hit a hundred in the 100th ODI match, a feat which former captain Ricky Ponting had achieved in Test cricket.

In the process, the 30-year-old also posted his 14th ODI hundred. His 112-ball 124-run knock was laced with 12 fours and four sixes. And one of those sixes reminded that MS Dhoni hit at the same stadium, hit last year in an IPL match.

Watch the video here:

It happened off the second ball of the 34th over, bowled by Axar Patel. Warner, having raced to a well-deserved hundred, lofted the quicker delivery with such ferocity that the ball stayed in the air for a long time. It covered 107 metres.

Earlier in the day, Aussie captain Steve Smith won the toss and opted to bat first at Chinnaswamy Stadium. Openers Warner and Aaron Finch added 231 runs for the first wicket, which eventually set up Aussies to the biggest total of the series so far.

India need 335 runs to complete a perfect-ten in ODIs. No Indian side has managed to win ten ODI matches on the trot, and today, Virat Kohli & Co are looking to do just that.

