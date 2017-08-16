close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

WATCH: David Warner retires hurt after being hit in neck by Josh Hazlewood bouncer

Vice-captain Warner was dismissed for four in the first innings and had only made two from 14 balls when he was struck.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, August 16, 2017 - 15:10
WATCH: David Warner retires hurt after being hit in neck by Josh Hazlewood bouncer
YouTube (Screen Grab)

New Delhi: Star Australia opening batsman David Warner was struck in the neck by a bouncer from team mate Josh Hazlewood and retired hurt during an intra-squad match in Darwin on Tuesday.

The pugnacious lefthander dropped his bat and slumped to his knees after his attempted hook shot went awry at Marrara Oval but quickly picked himself up and walked off the ground unassisted.

READ: Warner injury update!

Vice-captain Warner was dismissed for four in the first innings and had only made two from 14 balls when he was struck, denying him time in the middle before Australia`s two-test tour of Bangladesh.

Here's the video of the incident:

Coach Darren Lehmann today revealed that Warner is recovering well and should be fit for the upcoming two-test series in Bangladesh, coach Darren Lehmann said on Wednesday.

A focus on player safety has been heightened since the tragic death of Australian batsman Phillip Hughes.

Hughes, who played 26 Tests, died from bleeding on the brain in November 2014 after being hit on the base of the skull by a rising ball at the Sydney Cricket Ground during a domestic match.

The squad depart for Bangladesh on Friday ahead of the first test in Dhaka which starts on August 27.

(With Agencies inputs)

TAGS

David WarnerJosh HazlewoodAustraliaAustralia vs Bangaldeshcricket news

From Zee News

Gylfi Sigurdsson undergoes medical ahead of record £45 million move to Everton from Swansea City
Football

Gylfi Sigurdsson undergoes medical ahead of record £45 mill...

Pakistani club cricketer Zubair Ahmed dies after being struck by bouncer
cricket

Pakistani club cricketer Zubair Ahmed dies after being stru...

Venus Williams wins Round 1 match at Cincinnati Masters
Tennis

Venus Williams wins Round 1 match at Cincinnati Masters

ICC takes step to resume cricket in Pakistan, hires international security company
cricket

ICC takes step to resume cricket in Pakistan, hires interna...

&#039;Only the fittest will survive going forward,&#039; Ravi Shastri fires stern warning to players
cricket

'Only the fittest will survive going forward,' Ra...

Suresh Raina salutes Kashmiri Pandit who chanted &#039;Bharat Mata Ki Jai&#039; at Srinagar&#039;s Lal Chowk
cricket

Suresh Raina salutes Kashmiri Pandit who chanted 'Bhar...

Leander Paes crashes out of Cincinnati Open doubles
Tennis

Leander Paes crashes out of Cincinnati Open doubles

Pro Kabaddi League 2017, August 16: Details of LIVE streaming, TV listing, date, time, venue
Other Sports

Pro Kabaddi League 2017, August 16: Details of LIVE streami...

Mike Hussey compares Virat Kohli’s captaincy style with Ricky Ponting
cricket

Mike Hussey compares Virat Kohli’s captaincy style with Ric...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video