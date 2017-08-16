WATCH: David Warner retires hurt after being hit in neck by Josh Hazlewood bouncer

New Delhi: Star Australia opening batsman David Warner was struck in the neck by a bouncer from team mate Josh Hazlewood and retired hurt during an intra-squad match in Darwin on Tuesday.

The pugnacious lefthander dropped his bat and slumped to his knees after his attempted hook shot went awry at Marrara Oval but quickly picked himself up and walked off the ground unassisted.

Vice-captain Warner was dismissed for four in the first innings and had only made two from 14 balls when he was struck, denying him time in the middle before Australia`s two-test tour of Bangladesh.

Coach Darren Lehmann today revealed that Warner is recovering well and should be fit for the upcoming two-test series in Bangladesh, coach Darren Lehmann said on Wednesday.

A focus on player safety has been heightened since the tragic death of Australian batsman Phillip Hughes.

Hughes, who played 26 Tests, died from bleeding on the brain in November 2014 after being hit on the base of the skull by a rising ball at the Sydney Cricket Ground during a domestic match.

The squad depart for Bangladesh on Friday ahead of the first test in Dhaka which starts on August 27.

(With Agencies inputs)