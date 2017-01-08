WATCH: David Warner rips Pakistani bowlers apart to register 2nd fastest Test half-century ever

New Delhi: Australian hard-hitter David Warner once again showed the world why he is one of the most dangerous batsmen in cricket on present by hitting a 23-ball half-century in the 3rd Test against Pakistan.

Warner began the New Year with another century in the Sydney Test and then went on to register his name in record books by ripping the opposition bowlers apart to register the second fastest fifty in Test cricket in terms of balls faced. It also is the fastest fifty for a Australian batsman.

Here's how Warner achieved the milestone:-

Eventually, Australia defeated Pakistan by 220 runs to clinch three-match series 3-0 and thus claim 2nd spot in ICC Test rankings, with Pakistan slipping down to 5th after losing 5 points.

The Misbah-ul-Haq-led side lost finished with 97 points after the series, just one point ahead of New Zealand and Sri Lanka. It was the sixth consecutive Test loss for Pakistan including a 0-2 loss to New Zealand in a preceding series.