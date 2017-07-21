WATCH: Deepti Sharma takes a stunner to dismiss Nicole Bolton in IND vs AUS WWC 2017 semi-final

New Delhi: Indian off-spinner Deepti Sharma produced a phenomenal performance in the ICC Women's World Cup semi-final against Australia at Derby, removing three batters – Nicole Bolton, Alex Blackwell, and Megan Schutt – while also conceding 59 runs in the 7.1 overs that she bowled. (ICC Women's World Cup, India vs Australia - Match Report)

Deepti was clearly the pick of the bowlers for India, at least as far as the number of wickets claimed is concerned, and her confidence was evident soon after she took a brilliant diving catch to dismiss Bolton.

Here's a video of the dismissal:-

The 19-year-old Deepti also is Team India's highest wicket taker, having claimed 12 wickets in the 8 match so far. She presently sits 4th behind South African duo Dane van Niekerk, Marizanne Kapp and Australian Kristen Beams in the standings for most number of wickets in the 2017 ICC Women's World Cup.

Not many are aware that Deepti is a big fan of fellow Indian cricketer Suresh Raina and once admitted that she wants to master Raina's special 'inside-out' six.

"When I'm not playing, I like to watch video clips of matches, especially those featuring Suresh Raina. I am a big fan of his and I want to master his inside-out six," Deepti had told ESPNCricinfo.

Deepti might be shining because of her bowling performance this Women's World Cup, but she was the leading run-scorer in the qualifiers for the tournament, scoring 253 runs in 6 match with a highest of 89.

Apart from Deepti, Jhulan Goswami and Shikha Pandey both picked two wickets each and contributed to the side's astounding victory against the Meg Lanning led-side.

India will now face hosts England in the final of the tournament at Lord's on Sunday.