close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

WATCH: Deepti Sharma takes a stunner to dismiss Nicole Bolton in IND vs AUS WWC 2017 semi-final

Apart from Deepti, Jhulan Goswami and Shikha Pandey both picked two wickets each and contributed to the side's astounding victory against the Meg Lanning led-side.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, July 21, 2017 - 14:12
WATCH: Deepti Sharma takes a stunner to dismiss Nicole Bolton in IND vs AUS WWC 2017 semi-final
Screen Grab (icc-cricket.com)

New Delhi: Indian off-spinner Deepti Sharma produced a phenomenal performance in the ICC Women's World Cup semi-final against Australia at Derby, removing three batters – Nicole Bolton, Alex Blackwell, and Megan Schutt – while also conceding 59 runs in the 7.1 overs that she bowled.  (ICC Women's World Cup, India vs Australia - Match Report)

Deepti was clearly the pick of the bowlers for India, at least as far as the number of wickets claimed is concerned, and her confidence was evident soon after she took a brilliant diving catch to dismiss Bolton.

READ: Women’s World Cup: Here’s a look back at all finals in tournament history as India get ready to play England

Here's a video of the dismissal:-

The 19-year-old Deepti also is Team India's highest wicket taker, having claimed 12 wickets in the 8 match so far. She presently sits 4th behind South African duo Dane van Niekerk, Marizanne Kapp and Australian Kristen Beams in the standings for most number of wickets in the 2017 ICC Women's World Cup.

READHarmanpreet Kaur’s 171* vs Australia or Kapil Dev’s 175* vs Zimbabwe - Which is the greater World Cup knock by an Indian?

Not many are aware that Deepti is a big fan of fellow Indian cricketer Suresh Raina and once admitted that she wants to master Raina's special 'inside-out' six.

"When I'm not playing, I like to watch video clips of matches, especially those featuring Suresh Raina. I am a big fan of his and I want to master his inside-out six," Deepti had told ESPNCricinfo.

Deepti might be shining because of her bowling performance this Women's World Cup, but she was the leading run-scorer in the qualifiers for the tournament, scoring 253 runs in 6 match with a highest of 89.

Apart from Deepti, Jhulan Goswami and Shikha Pandey both picked two wickets each and contributed to the side's astounding victory against the Meg Lanning led-side.

India will now face hosts England in the final of the tournament at Lord's on Sunday.

TAGS

Deepti SharmaNicole BoltonICC Women's World CupWWC 2017India vs AustraliaInd Vs Aus

From Zee News

ICC Women&#039;s World Cup 2017: Mithali Raj and Co. to be rewarded by BCCI
cricket

ICC Women's World Cup 2017: Mithali Raj and Co. to be...

Women’s World Cup: Here’s a look back at all finals in tournament history as India get ready to play England
cricket

Women’s World Cup: Here’s a look back at all finals in tour...

WATCH: Epic reactions! Australian bowlers&#039; expressions on facing Harmanpreet Kaur say it all
cricket

WATCH: Epic reactions! Australian bowlers' expressions...

ICC Women&#039;s World Cup 2017: It isn&#039;t going to be easy for England, warns Mithali Raj ahead of Sunday finale
cricket

ICC Women's World Cup 2017: It isn't going to be...

WATCH: Harmanpreet Kaur&#039;s sensational six in BBL that even left Adam Gilchrist awestruck
cricket

WATCH: Harmanpreet Kaur's sensational six in BBL that...

Harmanpreet Kaur’s 171* vs Australia or Kapil Dev’s 175* vs Zimbabwe - Which is the greater World Cup knock by an Indian?
cricket

Harmanpreet Kaur’s 171* vs Australia or Kapil Dev’s 175* vs...

Parupalli Kashyap, Sameer Verma and H S Prannoy advance to US Open quarterfinals
Badminton

Parupalli Kashyap, Sameer Verma and H S Prannoy advance to...

Harmanpreet Kaur: 15 facts you must know about Indian women team&#039;s star vice-captain
cricket

Harmanpreet Kaur: 15 facts you must know about Indian women...

Women’s World Cup Final: India vs England – What to expect from the big match on Sunday?
cricket

Women’s World Cup Final: India vs England – What to expect...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video