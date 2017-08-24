WATCH: Dera chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim claims he trained Virat Kohli, Vijender Singh

New Delhi: The Dera Sacha Sauda chief Guru Ram Rahim awaits his fate ahead of the CBI court's verdict – to be announced on August 25 - on a sexual exploitation case against him. While many are aware of the the self-styled godman's popular movie series - Messenger of God (MSG) – not many are aware the he also claims to have trained two of the greatest Indian sports personnel in the form of Virat Kohli and Vijender Singh.

This video, which was uploaded to YouTube on September 17, 2016, the Dera chief claims to have played as many as 32 national sports and has also coached sportsmen.

Haryana has been put on alert ahead of Friday's court verdict with the state government today saying it is not averse to seeking Army’s help to maintain law and order.

As a precautionary measure, government has ordered closure of schools and colleges in Panchkula district on August 24 and 25, Panchkula Deputy Commissioner Gauri Parashar Joshi said.

Over 35,000 followers of the Dera are estimated to have already reached and many more are still arriving at the sect's Sector-23 based 'Naam Charcha Ghar' (congregation/prayer centre) in Panchkula to show their solidarity with the sect chief, who has been asked to appear in person in the special CBI court on Friday.

Union Territory Chandigarh's Home department has declared the cricket stadium in Sector-16, which was associated with early training days of legendary Kapil Dev and has hosted several domestic and international matches, as 'temporary jail' on August 25.

Officials have said the 'temporary jail' can be used to confine people suspected of creating law and order problem on Friday.

(With PTI inputs)