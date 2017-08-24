close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

WATCH: Dera chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim claims he trained Virat Kohli, Vijender Singh

Haryana has been put on alert ahead of Friday's court verdict with the state government today saying it is not averse to seeking Army’s help to maintain law and order.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, August 24, 2017 - 12:58
WATCH: Dera chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim claims he trained Virat Kohli, Vijender Singh

New Delhi: The Dera Sacha Sauda chief Guru Ram Rahim awaits his fate ahead of the CBI court's verdict – to be announced on August 25 - on a sexual exploitation case against him. While many are aware of the the self-styled godman's popular movie series - Messenger of God (MSG) – not many are aware the he also claims to have trained two of the greatest Indian sports personnel in the form of Virat Kohli and Vijender Singh.

This video, which was uploaded to YouTube on September 17, 2016, the Dera chief claims to have played as many as 32 national sports and has also coached sportsmen.

Haryana has been put on alert ahead of Friday's court verdict with the state government today saying it is not averse to seeking Army’s help to maintain law and order.

As a precautionary measure, government has ordered closure of schools and colleges in Panchkula district on August 24 and 25, Panchkula Deputy Commissioner Gauri Parashar Joshi said.

Over 35,000 followers of the Dera are estimated to have already reached and many more are still arriving at the sect's Sector-23 based 'Naam Charcha Ghar' (congregation/prayer centre) in Panchkula to show their solidarity with the sect chief, who has been asked to appear in person in the special CBI court on Friday.

Union Territory Chandigarh's Home department has declared the cricket stadium in Sector-16, which was associated with early training days of legendary Kapil Dev and has hosted several domestic and international matches, as 'temporary jail' on August 25.

Officials have said the 'temporary jail' can be used to confine people suspected of creating law and order problem on Friday.

(With PTI inputs)

TAGS

Gurmeet Ram RahimVirat KohliVijender SinghDeara Sacha Sauda

From Zee News

SL vs IND: Virat Kohli ready to help Sri Lanka in transition
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

SL vs IND: Virat Kohli ready to help Sri Lanka in transitio...

Brazil football legend Roberto Carlos sentenced to jail for unpaid child support
Football

Brazil football legend Roberto Carlos sentenced to jail for...

LIVE Cricket Score: India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd ODI – Virat Kohli wins toss, elects to field first
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

LIVE Cricket Score: India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd ODI – Virat Koh...

2017 BWF World Championships: Indians in action on Day 4
BadmintonOther Sports

2017 BWF World Championships: Indians in action on Day 4

Ninety foreign players, including retired greats included in draft for South Africa&#039;s Global T20 League
cricket

Ninety foreign players, including retired greats included i...

WATCH: Chris Gayle slams 8 sixes en route to 47-ball 93 against Trinbago Knight Riders in CPL 2017
cricket

WATCH: Chris Gayle slams 8 sixes en route to 47-ball 93 aga...

UEFA Champions League Group Stage Draw: Live Streaming, Pots and Seedings, Time in IST
Football

UEFA Champions League Group Stage Draw: Live Streaming, Pot...

India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd ODI – Team news, Likely Playing XI, Stats in focus
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd ODI – Team news, Likely Playing XI,...

Long streak of matches will help MS Dhoni find momentum: Virat Kohli
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

Long streak of matches will help MS Dhoni find momentum: Vi...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video