Watch: Dhaka Dynamites' Shahid Afridi destroys Sylhet Sixers

New Delhi: Retired Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi on Saturday (November 11) turned up for Dhaka Dynamites to destroy Sylhet Sixers with a virtouso performance with bat and ball in the tenth match of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2017.

The 37-year-old first took a four-wicket haul, then scored a 17-ball 37 as Dynamites beat Sixers by eight wickets at Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka.

Watch his sixes here:

Shahid Afridi blistering knock for Dhaka Dynamites 37 runs off 17 balls

5 Sixes and 1 Fourpic.twitter.com/ZEAGJ5Al4E — Ahsan. (@iPakistaniLAD) November 11, 2017

Dynamites' skipper Shakib Al Hasan won the toss and elected to field, then Afridi and Sunil Narine took seven wickets between them to dismiss the visitors for a lowly 101.

Then, Afridi opened with Evin Lewis as the home side raced to 59 in the fourth over. They hit two sixes in the fourth over, bowled by Taijul Islam.

In his 17-ball innings, Afridi hit five sixes and a four.

Lewis was more destructive with the bat though. The West Indian remained unbeaten on 44 off 18 balls with the help of five sixes and two fours.

They won the match in the 7.5 over.