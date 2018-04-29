Watch Dhoni's daughter Ziva dance in a heart-warming video

MS Dhoni can hit a lot of sixes but it remains to be seen if he could beat his little daughter Ziva in dancing.

The three-year-old Ziva of late has been a big hit on the internet and on Sunday in an Instagram video posted by Dhoni himself she can be seen grooving to an English song with no care in the world.

Watch the heart-warming video here and decide for yourself whether or not she has a great dancing career ahead. "Dancing better than the father at least" is Dhoni's own assessment as you can see here.

Dances better than the father atleast A post shared by M S Dhoni (@mahi7781) on Apr 29, 2018 at 2:35am PDT

Dhoni is presently busy with Chennai in IPL 2018. Even there, Ziva has been able to make her mark.

Earlier this month, Dhoni's adorable little munchkin posed for a cute selfie with superstar Shah Rukh Khan after Chennai beat Kolkata.

MS Dhoni's daughter Ziva gets clicked with King Khan at the Chepauk.#VIVOIPL pic.twitter.com/Xo48kAi3mq — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 10, 2018

In the picture, Ziva is at her cheerful best as she shares the frame with King Khan. SRK, in spite of his team losing the match, appears pretty happy in Ziva's company.