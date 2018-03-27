Watch: Did Australia's Cameron Bancroft try ball-tampering in Ashes as well?

Australia batsman Cameron Bancroft escaped a severe punishment from ICC after he was was caught on camera trying to use sandpaper in an attempt to alter the condition of the ball during the third Test against South Africa. But more trouble could be in store for Bancroft and Australia if a viral video suggesting him to be putting sugar in his pocket during an Ashes Test earlier this year turns out to be true.

'The Sun' reporter David Coverdale shared a video on his Twitter account on March 24, saying "Here’s Cameron Bancroft appearing to put sugar in his pocket against England in January..."

Here’s Cameron Bancroft appearing to put sugar in his pocket against England in January... pic.twitter.com/ju6W47PECc — David Coverdale (@dpcoverdale) March 24, 2018

Australia captain Steve Smith, along with Bancroft, admitted in a press conference that Australia's "leadership group" decided to tamper with the ball on the third day of the Cape Town Test in an attempt to gain an advantage over South Africa.

In the repercussion of his admission, Smith had to step down as captain and David Warner gave up his vice-captaincy before the start of fourth day's play. Australia lost the Test by 322 runs the same day.

The ICC then banned Smith for a Test and fined him 100 percent of his match fee. Bancroft also escaped severe punishment. He was fined 75 percent of his match fee and handed three demerit points.