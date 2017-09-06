Watch: Dilshan Munaweera swipes bat to square leg, becomes Kuldeep Yadav's victim

New Delhi: Sri Lankan top-order batsman Dilshan Munaweera on Wednesday hit a brilliant fifty in debut against India in their lone T20I match in Colombo. His 53 off 29 balls helped Lanked post a good total of 170. (LIVE BLOG | SCORECARD)

But the right-handed batsman perished in an usual fashion, losing his bat while trying to play a pull shot off the bowling of Kuldeep Yadav in the 12th over.

Here's the video:

The 28-year-old swung so hard that he lost the bat, and it flew to square leg. Luckily for everyone, no one injured. But the batsman ended up losing his wicket as Yadav's delivery got the top of off stump.

Earlier in the day, India won the toss and put Lanka to bat first. Lanka seemed to have found a way to counter India's domination with the openers scoring quick runs.

But it proved too fleeting for a dream start. Soon, the hosts found themselves in familiar territory, losing wickets at regular intervals.

They set a 171-run target for India and will hope to deny India a 9-0 whitewash. India have completed 3-0 and 5-0 wins in the three-match and five-match Test and ODI series.