Watch: Dinesh Karthik's last-ball six you can't stop living over and over

When Dinesh Karthik strode in to bat during the Nidahas Trophy Final against Bangladesh on Sunday, India needed 34 off 12 balls to win. The wicketkeeper-batsman faced eight of those deliveries hitting 29 not out, including a six off the final ball, to take India to a famous win.

Karthik first took 22 runs off the penultimate over bowled by Rubel Hossain and then hit Soumya Sarkar for a six over the covers off the last ball of the match - with India needing five runs to win - to help India win the trophy and stay unbeaten against Bangladesh in eight T20Is.

Here's the moment that sent Indian fans into a frenzy and triggered wild celebrations in the Indian camp, while the Bangladeshis held their head in hands.

Watch Karthik's winning six:

India captain Rohit Sharma, who scored 56 off 42 balls to set up India's chase, surprised one and all with his decision of sending Vijay Shankar ahead of Karthik; and the allrounder appeared all at sea during his innings of 17 off 19 balls, putting India's chase in jeopardy.

But Karthik batted like a man possessed and made up for Shankar's nervous batting with a brilliant show of power-hitting to take India past Bangladesh's 166.