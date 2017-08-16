close
WATCH: Dwayne Bravo, Chris Gayle lit up post-match presentation with dance moves

The Knight Riders orchestrated a stunning victory, thanks to Denesh Ramdin's unbeaten 35-ball 59 run knock.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, August 16, 2017 - 09:33
WATCH: Dwayne Bravo, Chris Gayle lit up post-match presentation with dance moves
Courtesy: Twitter (@CPL)

New Delhi: West Indian players and their love for dancing isn't a hidden secret. In the recent CPL encounter between, Dwayne Bravo and Chris Gayle lit up the post-match presentation ceremony by putting their dancing shoes on.

In Match 12 of the 5th edition of the Caribbean Premier League, Trinbago Knight Riders were up against St Kitts and Nevis Patriots. The Dwayne Bravo-led Knight Riders cruised to yet another victory and hence maintained their dominance in the tournament. 

The Knight Riders orchestrated a stunning victory, thanks to Denesh Ramdin's unbeaten 35-ball 59 run knock, which propelled his side to a four-wicket win over St Kitts and Nevis Patriots in a top-of-the-table clash.

In the post-match presentation, veteran West Indian players Dwayne Bravo and Chris Gayle put on their dancing shoes along with Danny Morrison.

Here's the video of the incident: 

Brief Scores:

Trinbago Knight Riders 161 for 6 (Ramdin 59*, Munro 36, Nabi 2-12, Badree 2-14) 
St Kitts and Nevis Patriots 158 for 7 (Brooks 37, Carter 31, Narine 2-26) by four wickets

TAGS

Dwayne BravoChris GayleCaribbean Premier LeagueSt Kitts and Nevis PatriotsTrinbago Knight Riderscricket news

