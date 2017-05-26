WATCH: Dwayne Bravo requests Virat Kohli to WhatsApp former Indian skipper MS Dhoni in new hit song

New Delhi: West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo has requested India captain Virat Kohli to WhatsApp the former Indian skipper MS Dhoni in a new song.

Known as one of the most gifted all-rounders in world cricket, Bravo has managed to chart new career as a singer, and has produced hits like ‘Chalo Chalo’, ‘Trip abhi baaki hai’ and 'Champion'.

In his unnamed new song, the 33-year-old has focused on his friends in the Indian sub-continent. The song started off in Sri Lanka, with the singer saying he will call up friend Kumar Sangakkara, who in turn will call another Lankan legend Mahela Jaywardene.

Travelling to India, Bravo calls up Kohli, and requests the captain to WhatsApp Dhoni.

The song continues with Bravo traveling to Bangladesh, where he will hang around with Shakib Al Hasan.

Bravo also travels to Pakistan and Afghanistan in the song, and tells stories of meeting Shahid Afridi and Rashid Khan.