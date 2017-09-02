Watch: Dwayne Smith hits Shane Watson for back-to-back sixes to reach hundred in CPL

New Delhi: The Carribean Premier League (CPL) 2017 match between Barbados Tridents and St Lucia Stars at Kensington Oval on Friday witnessed Dwayne Smith reachin his hundred with a huge six.

The Tridents opener reamined not-out on 103 to help them beat Stars by 29 runs. It was his second hundred in the space of three games.

Opting to bat first, hosts Tridents rode on Smith's hundred to post 195 on the board. Despite a fighting knock from Rakheem Cornwall, who made 78 off 44 before retiring hurt, the visitors failed to match the home side.

Smith showed special liking for Aussie Shane Watson. Last over, bowled by Watson, started with Smith's partner Christopher Barnwell hitting the Aussie for two fours. A single off the next ball, then Smith slammed Watson for back-to-back sixes, and brought up his hundred.

Here's the video:

Brief scores: Barbados Tridents 195/4 in 20 overs (Dwayne Smith 103*, Nicholas Pooran 32; Rakheem Cornwall 2-30) beat St Lucia Stars 166/4 in 20 overs (Rakheem Cornwall 78; Wahab Riaz 1-15) by 29 runs.