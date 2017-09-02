close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Watch: Dwayne Smith hits Shane Watson for back-to-back sixes to reach hundred in CPL

Smith showed special liking for Aussie Shane Watson. Last over, bowled by Watson, started with Smith's partner Christopher Barnwell hitting the Aussie for two fours. A single off the next ball, then Smith slammed Watson for back-to-back sixes, and brought up his hundred.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, September 2, 2017 - 18:37
Watch: Dwayne Smith hits Shane Watson for back-to-back sixes to reach hundred in CPL
Courtesy: Twitter (@CPL)

New Delhi: The Carribean Premier League (CPL) 2017 match between Barbados Tridents and St Lucia Stars at Kensington Oval on Friday witnessed Dwayne Smith reachin his hundred with a huge six.

The Tridents opener reamined not-out on 103 to help them beat Stars by 29 runs. It was his second hundred in the space of three games.

Opting to bat first, hosts Tridents rode on Smith's hundred to post 195 on the board. Despite a fighting knock from Rakheem Cornwall, who made 78 off 44 before retiring hurt, the visitors failed to match the home side.

Smith showed special liking for Aussie Shane Watson. Last over, bowled by Watson, started with Smith's partner Christopher Barnwell hitting the Aussie for two fours. A single off the next ball, then Smith slammed Watson for back-to-back sixes, and brought up his hundred.

Here's the video:

Brief scores: Barbados Tridents 195/4 in 20 overs (Dwayne Smith 103*, Nicholas Pooran 32; Rakheem Cornwall 2-30) beat St Lucia Stars 166/4 in 20 overs (Rakheem Cornwall 78; Wahab Riaz 1-15) by 29 runs.

TAGS

Dwayne SmithShane WatsonCarribean Premier leagueCPL 2017Barbados TridentsSt Lucia Starscricket videocricket news

From Zee News

Watch: England wicket-keeper Sarah Taylor gets ignored despite performing brilliant stumping
cricket

Watch: England wicket-keeper Sarah Taylor gets ignored desp...

Watch: Grant Elliot does a Kapil Dev, takes Superman-esque catch in NatWest T20 Blast 2nd semi-final
cricket

Watch: Grant Elliot does a Kapil Dev, takes Superman-esque...

I have many more years of international cricket left in me: James Anderson
cricket

I have many more years of international cricket left in me:...

Shikhar Dhawan returns home to be with ailing mother
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

Shikhar Dhawan returns home to be with ailing mother

I would love to see Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami play in the County County Championship, says Ravi Shastri
cricket

I would love to see Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami play in the...

Maria Sharapova hits back at Caroline Wozniacki over ‘Centre Court’ remark
Tennis

Maria Sharapova hits back at Caroline Wozniacki over ‘Centr...

Sri Lanka vs India, 5th ODI: Statistical Preview
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

Sri Lanka vs India, 5th ODI: Statistical Preview

Yuvraj Singh, Suresh Raina face uncertain future as Team India harps on fitness
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

Yuvraj Singh, Suresh Raina face uncertain future as Team In...

David John to be interim coach of Indian men’s hockey team
Other Sports

David John to be interim coach of Indian men’s hockey team

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video