Watch: ECB reveals James Anderson's special relationship with Sachin Tendulkar

New Delhi: James Anderson has become the newest member of the 500-wickets club. The England pacer has already been hailed as one of the greatest bowlers of all time. And he has a special relationship with the Indian batting great Sachin Tendulkar.

Anderson, 35, is likely to become the most successful pacer in the history of the game. If he manages to play for another couple of years, he can overtake the Aussie great Glenn McGrath's total of 563 wickets – which is the most a pacer has ever had.

But the Englishman has one thing that McGrath would certainly love to own, the record of dismissing Tendulkar the most in Test cricket.

Anderson has dismissed Tendulkar nine times in 14 Tests. This one aspect would alone make him a star in any team. That's not the end. Anderson also holds the distinction of being the most successful bowler against three of top five runs getters in Test.

Oh Jimmy Jimmy! Here's all you need to know about @jimmy9's 500 Test wickets. #Jimmy500 pic.twitter.com/xCwBP64vhz — England Cricket (@englandcricket) September 8, 2017

Besides Tendulkar, he also managed to haunt Jaques Kallis and Kumar Sangakkara. He has dismissed Kallis seven times in 15 Tests, and Sangakkara seven times in eight Tests. Shane Warne has got the better of South African great seven times in 18 matches too, though.

Tendulkar with 15,921 is the greatest of them all batsmen. He is followed by Ricky Ponting (13,378), Jacques Kallis (13,289), Rahul Dravid (13,288) and Kumar Sangakkara (12,400).

On Saturday, Anderson took his career-best figures of 7/42 to lead England to a series-clinching nine-wicket victory over West Indies in the third and deciding Test at Lord's.

A day earlier, he became the fifth bowler to breach the 500-wicket mark, after Muttiah Muralitharan (800), Shane Warne (708), Anil Kumble (619), McGrath (563) and Courtney Walsh (519).