WATCH: Edgbaston crowd plays beach ball during England-West Indies Test

Although there was a live match going on in front of them, the fans at Edgbaston were busy playing beach ball and were seen having a gala time.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, August 19, 2017 - 23:30
WATCH: Edgbaston crowd plays beach ball during England-West Indies Test
Courtesy: Screengrab

New Delhi: Crowd at Edgbaston loves to dress up and even more so when they step out to watch cricket. Even during the ICC Champions Trophy in England the people from Birmingham came out in fancy dresses to have a party of their own.

England are playing the West Indies in their first-ever day-night Test and the crowd came fully prepared as expected.

The crowd scenes included ponchos and sombreros, wigs, a magnifying glass, men in dresses, Spider-Man, Macho Man, a gorilla, pigs, Mexicans and even Jesus.

Although there was a live match going on in front of them, the fans at Edgbaston were busy playing beach ball and were seen having a gala time.

Even the players on the field stopped and watched in amazement.

This is the fifth day-night Test match, with Australia involved in three of them - first against New Zealand in 2015 and then against South Africa and Pakistan. Pakistan beat West Indies in Dubai in October 2016.

Now coming to the action on the field, West Indies were made to follow-on after being dismissed for just 168 in reply to England's first innings 514 for eight declared, a deficit of 346 runs, on the third day at Edgbaston on Saturday.

Edgbaston Beach ballEngland Vs West IndiesTest cricketDay night Test

