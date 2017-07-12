WATCH: Ellyse Perry obstructs the field, stops Sushma Verma from taking run in India vs Australia match

New Delhi: Last month, England opener Jason Roy became the first ever player to be given out for 'obstructing the field’ in T20Is during their second match against the visiting South Africa in Cardiff. On Wednesday, Australia's Ellyse Perry committed a similar offence against India in their ICC Women's World Cup match at Briston. The only difference between the two was, Roy was batting while Perry was bowling.

In their crucial penultimate group match of the tournament at Bristol, Southern Stars captain Meg Lanning won the toss and put India into bat. India lost their swashbuckling opener Smriti Mandhana in the fourth over, then Punam Raut and skipper Mithali Raj produced a brilliant stand.

India failed to capitalised on the 157-run stand, and ended up for 226/7.

In the penultimate over, when Indians were going for every possible run, Perry blocked Sushma Verma. Here's the video:

One more run or a couple more would have not made any difference in the context of the match with Aussie batters scoring at will, but the incident reflected an unsavoury aspect of the game.

India lost the match by 8-wickets, which leaves them needing to beat New Zealand in the final group match on Saturday to qualify for the semi-finals. Australia confirmed their last-four spot with today's win.