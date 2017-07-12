close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

WATCH: Ellyse Perry obstructs the field, stops Sushma Verma from taking run in India vs Australia match

India lost the match by 8-wickets, which leaves them needing to beat New Zealand in the final group match on Saturday to qualify for the semi-finals. Australia confirmed their last-four spot with today's win.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, July 12, 2017 - 23:30
WATCH: Ellyse Perry obstructs the field, stops Sushma Verma from taking run in India vs Australia match
Courtesy: Screengrab (YouTube)

New Delhi: Last month, England opener Jason Roy became the first ever player to be given out for 'obstructing the field’ in T20Is during their second match against the visiting South Africa in Cardiff. On Wednesday, Australia's Ellyse Perry committed a similar offence against India in their ICC Women's World Cup match at Briston. The only difference between the two was, Roy was batting while Perry was bowling.

In their crucial penultimate group match of the tournament at Bristol, Southern Stars captain Meg Lanning won the toss and put India into bat. India lost their swashbuckling opener Smriti Mandhana in the fourth over, then Punam Raut and skipper Mithali Raj produced a brilliant stand.

India failed to capitalised on the 157-run stand, and ended up for 226/7.

In the penultimate over, when Indians were going for every possible run, Perry blocked Sushma Verma. Here's the video:

One more run or a couple more would have not made any difference in the context of the match with Aussie batters scoring at will, but the incident reflected an unsavoury aspect of the game.

India lost the match by 8-wickets, which leaves them needing to beat New Zealand in the final group match on Saturday to qualify for the semi-finals. Australia confirmed their last-four spot with today's win.

TAGS

Ellyse PerrySushma VermaIndia vs AustraliaWomen's World CupEllysse Jason Roycricket videocricket news

From Zee News

Ross Brawn sees more tactical future for F1 hybrid tech
Other Sports

Ross Brawn sees more tactical future for F1 hybrid tech

Wimbledon 2017, Day 9: Sam Querrey ends Andy Murray&#039;s title defence dream, Roger Federer makes record 12th semis
Tennis

Wimbledon 2017, Day 9: Sam Querrey ends Andy Murray's...

Venus Williams prepares to face big-serving Johanna Konta in Wimbledon women&#039;s singles semi-final
Tennis

Venus Williams prepares to face big-serving Johanna Konta i...

IOC chief Thomas Bach hoping for Paris-Los Angeles hosting accord for 2024, 2028 Olympics
Other Sports

IOC chief Thomas Bach hoping for Paris-Los Angeles hosting...

Canada Open: Parupalli Kashyap, HS Prannoy enter 2nd round
BadmintonOther Sports

Canada Open: Parupalli Kashyap, HS Prannoy enter 2nd round

Other Sports

HWL Semi-Final: Preeti Dubey helps Indian eves beat Chile 1...

Ravindra Jadeja claims he&#039;s no &#039;rockstar&#039;, but says he likes to perform when there are challenges
cricket

Ravindra Jadeja claims he's no 'rockstar', b...

Sports Minister Vijay Goel asks PCI to submit report in 10 days in para swimmer case
Other Sports

Sports Minister Vijay Goel asks PCI to submit report in 10...

Wimbledon 2017: Three-time champion Novak Djokovic retires from quarterfinal match against Tomas Berdych
Tennis

Wimbledon 2017: Three-time champion Novak Djokovic retires...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video