Watch: Emotional Shikhar Dhawan shares video of son Zoraver seeking him out on TV

New Delhi: An emotional Shikhar Dhawan on Thursday shared a cute video of son Zoraver seeking him out on TV as the India and New Zealand players lined up for the national anthems round ahead of the second ODI match at Pune.

As the video plays, Zoraver can be seen pointing towards his father when he appears on the television.

"Dil bhar aaya video dekh ke, jis tareeke se zoraver mujhe dhoondh rha hai. Mera pyaar aur duyaaein hamesha mere bachon ke saath hain.luv u", Dhawan wrote in the Twitter post.

Dil bhar aaya video dekh ke, jis tareeke se zoraver mujhe dhoondh rha hai. Mera pyaar aur duyaaein hamesha mere bachon ke saath hain.luv u pic.twitter.com/BhFWr0rFyw — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) October 26, 2017

Dhawan, 31, married to amateur boxer Ayesha Mukherjee in 2012. Mukherjee gave birth to Zoraver in 2014. The couple has two daughters, Rhea and Aliyah, from Ayesha previous marriage.

Dhawan scored 68 as India successfully chased down the 231-run target to win the match by six wickets and level the series 1-1. Kiwis have won the series opener in Mumbai an identical margin.

During the post-match conference, India captain Virat Kohli hailed the efforts of Dhawan and Dinesh Karthik, who scored 64.

"Dhawan has been playing really well. He's striking the ball really well. He's pretty confident at the moment. Dinesh as well, getting some crucial runs for himself as well as the team."

Dhawan has played 92 ODIs for India, scoring 3856 with the help of 11 hundreds and 22 fifties. He also played 26 Tests and 25 T20Is, scoring 1822 and 456 runs respectively.

The decider of the three-match ODI series will be played on Sunday (October 29) in Kanpur.