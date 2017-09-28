Watch: England cricketer Ben Stokes throws '15 punches in a minute' in Bristol street brawl

New Delhi: A witness told The Sun that the England cricketer Ben Stokes threw '15 punches in one minute' during a street brawl that led to a man being hospitalised with facial injuries.

Watch the video here:

Stokes, the England Test vice-captain, was arrested on suspicion of causing actual bodily harm after an incident early Monday in Bristol.

Batsman Alex Hales, who was out with Stokes just hours after an ODI victory over the West Indies, returned voluntarily to Bristol to help police with the investigation, the England and Wales Cricket Board said. Stokes had also been released, under investigation.

Stokes is England's highest-paid cricketer after signing for Indian Premier League franchise Rising Pune Supergiant for INR 14.5 crore.

Andrew Strauss, Director, England Cricket, confirmed on Wednesday that Stokes had suffered a minor fracture of the little finger on his right hand. There is of course the possibility that Stokes will be unavailable because he has to be in the UK to face any resultant charges which come from the police investigation. "All we can do at this moment is deal with what we know," Strauss had said. "We have no idea how things are going to develop from a police perspective and it would be wrong for us to second guess that in any way. We are judging our Ashes selection on that basis."

The Police second-guess to the footage and other evidence to see if Stokes's actions came in an act of self-defence, or otherwise, depending on which could lead to prosecution.