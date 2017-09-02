close
Watch: England wicket-keeper Sarah Taylor gets ignored despite performing brilliant stumping

Taylor, 28, played a pivotal role for England as a wicket-keeper and also a batswoman. In the final against India, which England won by nine runs, she contributed with crucial 45 runs.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, September 2, 2017 - 20:08
Watch: England wicket-keeper Sarah Taylor gets ignored despite performing brilliant stumping
Courtesy: Screengrab (Twitter)

New Delhi: Sarah Taylor is not your ordinary wicket-keeper. She is one of the most followed woman cricketers around, and was a star in England's World Cup winning campaign early this year.

But during a Kia Super League match between Lancashire and Surrey, she was made to look like a fool while going for a celebration. In the match, Taylor dismissed Laura Marsh with a brilliant stumping off the bowling of Kate Cross, but the bowler completely ignored the wicket-keeper in celebration.

Here's the video:

The video in fact became viral, but there was no succor for Taylor. She, however, got an apology tweet from Cross, but by then it was too late. In her response, Taylor wrote that she is "Getting used to it now".

Taylor, 28, played a pivotal role for England as a wicket-keeper and also a batswoman. In the first semi-final, against South Africa, she produced a magical stumping to dismiss Trisha Chetty.

She also scored 54 in the match. In the final against India, which England won by nine runs, she contributed with crucial 45 runs.

In the league round, she hit a brilliant 147 against South Africa, and an unbeaten 74 against Sri Lanka.

Sarah TaylorWicket-keeperWomen's World CupKia Super LeagueKate Crossstumpingcricket videocricket news

