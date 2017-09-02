Watch: England wicket-keeper Sarah Taylor gets ignored despite performing brilliant stumping

New Delhi: Sarah Taylor is not your ordinary wicket-keeper. She is one of the most followed woman cricketers around, and was a star in England's World Cup winning campaign early this year.

But during a Kia Super League match between Lancashire and Surrey, she was made to look like a fool while going for a celebration. In the match, Taylor dismissed Laura Marsh with a brilliant stumping off the bowling of Kate Cross, but the bowler completely ignored the wicket-keeper in celebration.

Here's the video:

When you take a stumping but no one acknowledges you @Sarah_Taylor30 ... #SorrySarah pic.twitter.com/tlrGXS8LlB — Kate Cross (@katecross16) August 17, 2017

The video in fact became viral, but there was no succor for Taylor. She, however, got an apology tweet from Cross, but by then it was too late. In her response, Taylor wrote that she is "Getting used to it now".

Getting used to it now...no thunder love #tidy https://t.co/s0ZXIxSFz6 — Sarah Taylor (@Sarah_Taylor30) August 17, 2017

Taylor, 28, played a pivotal role for England as a wicket-keeper and also a batswoman. In the first semi-final, against South Africa, she produced a magical stumping to dismiss Trisha Chetty.

She also scored 54 in the match. In the final against India, which England won by nine runs, she contributed with crucial 45 runs.

In the league round, she hit a brilliant 147 against South Africa, and an unbeaten 74 against Sri Lanka.