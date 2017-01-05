WATCH: Eoin Morgan hits 'unbelievable' last-ball six to win BBL match for Sydney Thunder
He hit an unbeaten 71 off 50 balls in Thunder`s innings of 168 for four to get the defending champions home after they needed 16 runs off the last four balls.
New Delhi: England one-day international captain Eoin Morgan, who will be visiting India soon for the upcoming Odi series, smashed a final-ball six in Sydney Thunder's pulsating clash win Melbourne Stars.
Morgan slammed seamer Ben Hilfenhaus over his head and beyond the boundary ropes for the winning hit in Sydney as his side needed 5 runs off the final delivery of the match.
The Stars built a solid total of 166 for eight, with former England batsman Kevin Pietersen (60 from 37) smashing seven fours and two sixes.
A groin strain then prevented Pietersen from taking the field at the start of Thunder`s innings.
Morgan came to the crease in the sixth over with the score on 42 for two and paced his charge toward the target.
His 50 came from 40 balls and when it came to the crunch -- five runs required to win from the final ball -- he did the business spectacularly.
Morgan returns to captain England in both the one day international and Twenty20 series with India, after opting out of the Bangladesh part of last year`s tour over security fears.
(With AFP inputs)
