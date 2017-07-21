WATCH: Epic reactions! Australian bowlers' expressions on facing Harmanpreet Kaur say it all

New Delhi: Harmanpreet Kaur's scintillating 115-ball unbeaten 171 against Australia in the semi-final of the 2017 Women's World Cup was one of those innings that will go down in history as one of the best ever, be it women's cricket or men's. (IND vs AUS - Match Report)

The Indian all-rounder made otherwise 'world-class' Aussie bowlers look helpless as she continued to humiliate them by knocking boundary after boundary. The 36-run victory on Thursday helped India book a spot in the finals, where they will face hosts England.

After Indian skipper Mithali Raj elected to bat first on winning the toss in a rain-shortened 42-overs-a-side semi-final at the County Ground, Kaur hammered her third One-day International ton, filled with 20 fours and seven massive sixes, to set a daunting 282-run target for the opponents to chase.

Here's a look at the frustrated Aussie bowlers' expressions which the world hadn't witnessed until Harmanpreet's 171-run hurricane innings:

Chasing the challenging target of 282, the Southern Stars showed great courage but could only muster 245 against some disciplined Indian bowling performance.

India put on a collective effort on the field as the Southern Stars failed to get going in the initial stages of their chase. They lost the top order comprising the in-form trio of Nicole Bolton (14), Beth Mooney (1) and skipper Meg Lanning (0) for almost nothing on the board.

Thereafter, Elyse Villani (75) and Ellyse Perry (38) joined forces to 105-run fourth wicket stand that threatened to take the match away from the grasps of the Indians.

It was one-way traffic thereafter for the women-in-blue as wickets kept tumbling at regular intervals and none of the lower order Aussie batswomen, barring Alex Blackwell (90 from 56, 10*4, 3*6) managed to intimidate the Indians.

Blackwell frustrated the Indians with some lusty blows en-route her 24th ODI half-century, which came off 36 balls and together with the No.11-batswoman Kirsten Beams (11 not out) added 76 runs for the final wicket.

With Blackwell taking the Indians to the cleaners, there were a few nail-biting moments towards the later part of the innings, but Deepti kept her calm, cleaning Blackwell`s middle stump and seal India`s place in the final.

In the quest to their maiden World Cup triumph, India will now face the English eves at The Lord`s, on Sunday.

