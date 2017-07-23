WATCH: Experienced Jhulan Goswami rips apart England top order in ICC Women's World Cup final

New Delhi: Earlier in the day, PM Narendra Modi hailed her as "India's pride, whose wonderful bowling helps the team in key situations." That's what the 34-year-old has been doing throughout her career, which is worth more than 15 years now. That experience was at full display during the England innings of the 2017 ICC Women's World Cup at Lord's on Sunday.

Jhulan Goswami, certainly playing in her final World Cup, was at her best, ripping apart England top-order with a veracity disciplined pace bowling. In her 10 overs' spell, the right-arm medium pacer produced figures of 23 for 3, with three of those overs returning maiden.

She got the wickets of dangerous opponents -- Sarah Taylor (45 off 62), Natalie Sciver (51 off 68) and Fran Wilson (0 off 1) -- to give India the wider inroads required in such high-tension matches.

Here are the videos:

WICKET: Jhulan Goswami gets two in two, nabbing Sarah Taylor and Fran Wilson https://t.co/WmhbHXzmzO #cricket @icc — Cricket-atti (@cricketatti) July 23, 2017

WICKET: Jhulan Goswami gets the key scalp of Natalie Sciver for 51 https://t.co/oGfozN6JH5 #cricket @icc — Cricket-atti (@cricketatti) July 23, 2017

England won the toss and opted to bat first in front of packed Lord's crowd. Despite a good start from their openers, the three-time world champions failed to consolidate the good start and could post 228 for seven.

Goswami made her international debut was back in 2002 and has been a vanguard for the women's cricket. She has played 10 Tests, 163 ODIs and 60 T20Is for India, taking 40, 192 and 50 wickets respectively, before the start of the match.