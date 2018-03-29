Watch: Faf du Plessis' funny reaction provides comic relief amidst ball-tampering row

New Delhi: Amidst all the gloom and the sadness due to the ball-tampering incident involving former Australia skipper Steve Smith, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft, there came a moment of comic relief at last. The setting was the Faf du Plessis press conference a day before the fourth Test against Australia.

As expected, the questions directed at him were less to do with the game at hand and more to do with the ball-tampering row. On Thursday, Du Plessis had seen Smith breaking down at the Sydney Airport during the Aussie's presser and sent him a compassionate text to calm him down. But as Du Plessis was answering a question thrown at him by the reporters and he was gathering words to sum up the entire episode, a mobile kept at his table rang and rang with a weird ringtone.

Some comic relief after a day of turmoil for cricket pic.twitter.com/rBGwPMxoBi — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) March 29, 2018

That was it. The entire room had fits of laughter while Du Plessis put that very funnily saying, "Now that is a shocking ringtone. Looks like you are reporting for that ringtone" while also trying to answer the call. As the mobile was put on silent, Du Plessis went back to answering the question and another funny thing happened. He forgot what the question was. So he requested that the questions be asked again.