WATCH: Faf du Plessis takes superb one-handed catch to dismiss Sri Lanka's Dickwella during 2nd ODI
The first day of February witnessed two stunning catches of contrasting natures on either side of the hemisphere.
The first day of February witnessed two stunning catches of contrasting natures on either side of the hemisphere.
First it was Suresh Raina conjuring up a magic catch which required danseuse's balance at boundary against England in Bangalore.
In the southern hemisphere, in Durban, Faf du Plessis produced a brilliant spontaneous catch which is best described as pouncing against Sri Lanka.
Here's Faf's one-handed catch to dismiss Niroshan Dickwella off the bowling of Wayne Parnell in their 121-run win over Lanka in the second ODI.
Also watch Raina's catch to dismiss Ben Stokes off the bowling of Yuzvendra Chahal in India's 75-run win over England in their third and final T20I match.
Both the catches were fickle moments in the larger context of the match, which both the home sides have won convincingly.
But their respective catches have provided fans around the world glimpses of brilliant fielding.
