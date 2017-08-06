WATCH: 100-metre dash to find out England cricket team’s Usain Bolt

New Delhi: The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) posted a fun video on Twitter to know who their team’s Usain Bolt is! Well in the video one can see Moeen Ali versus Joe Root in a 100-metre dash!

This race between the two cricketers was posted on Twitter on the same day (Saturday) Bolt took part in the 100 metres race at the World Athletics Championships in London. Watch the video below to know who the winner in the race of the cricketers was, we found it a bit tough to separate the two.

Justin Gatlin ruined Bolt's farewell party when the 35-year-old American won the world 100 metres title on Saturday, beating the Jamaican superstar into third and sparking a chorus of boos from a London crowd unhappy with his doping past.

What was meant to be a glorious celebration of the departure of the sport's greatest showman turned into a condemnation of its biggest pantomime villain as Gatlin, twice banned for drug offences, rolled back the years to win a second world title 12 years after his first and 13 after claiming Olympic 100 metres gold.

As so often before Bolt made a terrible start but for once could not make it up as Christian Coleman, the 21-year-old American who beat him in the semi-finals, looked set for victory. (With wires inputs)