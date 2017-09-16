Watch: Flying Ajinkya Rahane stuns India team-mates in Chennai practice

New Delhi: The current Indian team is cosidered one of the fittest in world cricket. Besides a supremely fit Virat Kohli, who has set examples for everyone, the likes of Ajinkya Rahane and Hardik Pandya continue to show their athletism in the field of play.

On the eve Sunday's ODI series opener agaisnt Australia in Chennai, Rahane stunned his tream-mates with a show of fielding brilliance during practice session.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared a video footage of the incident with a description, which reads, "In just 4 seconds the ball leaves @coach_rsridhar's bat and reaches back to him as @ajinkyarahane88 is ⚡️quick. #TeamIndia #INDvAUS".

Rahane, 29, is all but confirmed to open the Indian innings with Rohit Sharma. Skipper Kohli today dropped enough hints that Rahane will be in for Shikhar Dhawan, who was released to attend to his ailing wife. The Delhi batsman will it out of the first three ODIs.

"It’s up to the player to take up a versatile position what the team requires him to do. I am not saying it’s easy. See Ajinkya Rahane plays in middle order in ODIs and Tests and then he has opened a lot in the ODIs are well.

"He also felt that he found it difficult to switch. Now we are backing Rahane at the top of the order so he knows his plans are clear. Once you get that balance with given that player more chances then he gets more confident of his role in the team,” Kohli said.

Rahane has played 40 Tests, 79 ODIs and 20 T20Is, scoring 2809, 2578 and 375 runs respectively.