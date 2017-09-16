close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Watch: Flying Ajinkya Rahane stuns India team-mates in Chennai practice

Rahane is all but confirmed to open the Indian innings with Rohit Sharma in Sunday's ODI series opener against Australia.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, September 16, 2017 - 18:56
Watch: Flying Ajinkya Rahane stuns India team-mates in Chennai practice
Courtesy: BCCI

New Delhi: The current Indian team is cosidered one of the fittest in world cricket. Besides a supremely fit Virat Kohli, who has set examples for everyone, the likes of Ajinkya Rahane and Hardik Pandya continue to show their athletism in the field of play.

On the eve Sunday's ODI series opener agaisnt Australia in Chennai, Rahane stunned his tream-mates with a show of fielding brilliance during practice session.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared a video footage of the incident with a description, which reads, "In just 4 seconds the ball leaves @coach_rsridhar's bat and reaches back to him as @ajinkyarahane88 is ⚡️quick. #TeamIndia #INDvAUS".

Rahane, 29, is all but confirmed to open the Indian innings with Rohit Sharma. Skipper Kohli today dropped enough hints that Rahane will be in for Shikhar Dhawan, who was released to attend to his ailing wife. The Delhi batsman will it out of the first three ODIs.

"It’s up to the player to take up a versatile position what the team requires him to do. I am not saying it’s easy. See Ajinkya Rahane plays in middle order in ODIs and Tests and then he has opened a lot in the ODIs are well.

"He also felt that he found it difficult to switch. Now we are backing Rahane at the top of the order so he knows his plans are clear. Once you get that balance with given that player more chances then he gets more confident of his role in the team,” Kohli said.

Rahane has played 40 Tests, 79 ODIs and 20 T20Is, scoring 2809, 2578 and 375 runs respectively.

TAGS

Ajinkya RahaneIndia vs AustraliaVirat Kohlicricket videocricket news

From Zee News

PV Sindhu to take on Nozomi Okuhara in Korea Open Super Series final
Badminton

PV Sindhu to take on Nozomi Okuhara in Korea Open Super Ser...

I don&#039;t play for three-figure mark, that is why I end up crossing it: Virat Kohli
India vs Australia 2017cricket

I don't play for three-figure mark, that is why I end...

Watch: KK Jiyas helps Aussies prepare for Kuldeep Yadav mystery
cricket

Watch: KK Jiyas helps Aussies prepare for Kuldeep Yadav mys...

Key stats ahead of India-Australia ODI series that begins on Sunday
cricket

Key stats ahead of India-Australia ODI series that begins o...

India vs Australia 2017: Steve Smith drops selection hint ahead of first ODI in Chennai
India vs Australia 2017cricket

India vs Australia 2017: Steve Smith drops selection hint a...

Biopic on Olympic gold medallist Abhinav Bindra confirmed
Other Sports

Biopic on Olympic gold medallist Abhinav Bindra confirmed

ICC rules out &#039;overnight miraculous&#039; return of international cricket to Pakistan
cricket

ICC rules out 'overnight miraculous' return of in...

Manpreet Singh to lead 18-man Indian hockey squad for Asia Cup
Other Sports

Manpreet Singh to lead 18-man Indian hockey squad for Asia...

I am backing Ajinkya Rahane to open batting against Australia, says Virat Kohli
cricket

I am backing Ajinkya Rahane to open batting against Austral...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video