WATCH: 'Flying' Sanju Samson does a Jonty Rhodes against South Africa A in tri series

After Manish Pandey's 93 off 85 balls, Sanju Samson was the chief contributor with the bat with his 90-ball 68.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, August 5, 2017 - 16:26
WATCH: &#039;Flying&#039; Sanju Samson does a Jonty Rhodes against South Africa A in tri series
Courtesey: Twitter (@ImAbhay03)

New Delhi: Manish Pandey was the team's chief destructor with the bat as India A claimed a narrow one-wicket victory over South Africa A, to all but seal a place in the final of the tri-series one-day tournament on Thursday, but it was Sanju Samson's effort in fielding that rose quite a few eyebrows.

Pandey anchored the chase hitting an unbeaten 93 off 85 balls as India A chased down a tricky target of 267 with two balls to spare. All-rounder Krunal Pandya's 25 off 15 balls was also a significant contribution in the end.

This was India A's third successive win in the tournament and playing the final is just a mere formality.

The other useful contribution was Sanju Samson's patient 68 off 90 balls. The opener also sent fans in nostalgia with his flying effort on the field that brought back memories of South African great Jonty Rhodes. What was even more special is that Samons emulated a Jonty on the latter's soil, against the Proteas A team. 

Here's the video of the catch:

India A were in trouble at 225 for 7 when Yuzvendra Chahal (17) got out after a 43-run stand with Pandey.

However, Krunal came in and blasted three fours and a six, contributing 25 out of the 35 runs that the duo put on in 3.5 overs as the match swung in India A's favour.

India needed 4 runs off 9 balls when No 10 Siddharth Kaul was dismissed.

However, Pandey kept his cool in the company of last man Mohammed Shiraz (2 no) as they got the winning runs off Carl Dala's final over.

(With PTI inputs)

TAGS

Sanju SamsonIndia A vs South Africa AJonty RhodesManish Pandeycricket news

