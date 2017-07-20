close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

WATCH: Fuming Harmanpreet Kaur leaves Deepti Sharma in tears after committing to suicidal run against Australia

Her knock helped Indian posed an imposing total of 281/4 in the 42-over a side match. After a delayed start, fans got to witness enough fire-power from the 28-year-old from Punjab.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, July 20, 2017 - 21:58
WATCH: Fuming Harmanpreet Kaur leaves Deepti Sharma in tears after committing to suicidal run against Australia
Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: Harmanpreet Kaur became India's sweetheart after hitting an unbeaten 171-run knock of 115 balls which included 20 fours and seven sixes in their 2017 ICC Women's World Cup semi-final against six-time champions Australia on Thursday at Derby, England.

Her knock helped Indian posed an imposing total of 281/4 in the 42-over a side match. After a delayed start, fans got to witness enough fire-power from the 28-year-old from Punjab.

But her knock was one filled with emotions. Going for a double in the 35th over, Harmanpreet was involved in a huge mix-up with her partner Deepti Sharma, who was exposed at the non-striker's end.

Both the batswomen made their respective grounds, but Harmanpreet was livid, and reacted rather strongly. Her action made Deepti shed a few drops of tear.

Here's the video:

This was India's highest ever total against the Southern Stars and could well be a match-winning total.

The innings could well be termed as the best ever played by an Indian woman in the limited overs cricket. This is also the second highest individual score in ODIs for India behind Deepti Sharma's 188 not out against Ireland earlier this year.

The milestone from 51 to 100 was reached in 26 balls while she raced to 150 from 101 in mere 17 balls.

TAGS

Harmanpreet KaurIndia vs Australia2017 ICC Women's World CupDeepti Sharmacricket videocricket news

From Zee News

WATCH: Oh you beauty! Jhulan Goswami makes a mockery of Aussie legend Meg Lanning
cricket

WATCH: Oh you beauty! Jhulan Goswami makes a mockery of Aus...

Shikhar Dhawan or Abhinav Mukund should not feel burden of pressure: Virat Kohli
cricket

Shikhar Dhawan or Abhinav Mukund should not feel burden of...

ICC Women&#039;s World Cup: Magical Harmanpreet inspires India; fans, legends bow to her
cricket

ICC Women's World Cup: Magical Harmanpreet inspires In...

Harmanpreet Kaur&#039;s 171: When a woman showed world how the &#039;Gentleman&#039;s game&#039; is played
cricket

Harmanpreet Kaur's 171: When a woman showed world how...

WATCH: Harmanpreet Kaur destroys Australia with rampaging knock in ICC Women&#039;s WC semi-final
cricket

WATCH: Harmanpreet Kaur destroys Australia with rampaging k...

Pro Kabaddi League: Sachin Tendulkar rubs shoulder with Kamal Haasan at Tamil Thalaivas event – See Pic
cricketOther Sports

Pro Kabaddi League: Sachin Tendulkar rubs shoulder with Kam...

India&#039;s tour of Sri Lanka: Complete list of schedule, fixtures, timings, squads and venue
cricket

India's tour of Sri Lanka: Complete list of schedule,...

KKR owner Shah Rukh Khan summoned over alleged FEMA violence in IPL
cricket

KKR owner Shah Rukh Khan summoned over alleged FEMA violenc...

This is what daddy does: David Warner&#039;s daughter makes a killing with this perfect mimicry — See Pic
cricket

This is what daddy does: David Warner's daughter makes...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video