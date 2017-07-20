WATCH: Fuming Harmanpreet Kaur leaves Deepti Sharma in tears after committing to suicidal run against Australia

New Delhi: Harmanpreet Kaur became India's sweetheart after hitting an unbeaten 171-run knock of 115 balls which included 20 fours and seven sixes in their 2017 ICC Women's World Cup semi-final against six-time champions Australia on Thursday at Derby, England.

Her knock helped Indian posed an imposing total of 281/4 in the 42-over a side match. After a delayed start, fans got to witness enough fire-power from the 28-year-old from Punjab.

But her knock was one filled with emotions. Going for a double in the 35th over, Harmanpreet was involved in a huge mix-up with her partner Deepti Sharma, who was exposed at the non-striker's end.

Both the batswomen made their respective grounds, but Harmanpreet was livid, and reacted rather strongly. Her action made Deepti shed a few drops of tear.

Here's the video:

This was India's highest ever total against the Southern Stars and could well be a match-winning total.

The innings could well be termed as the best ever played by an Indian woman in the limited overs cricket. This is also the second highest individual score in ODIs for India behind Deepti Sharma's 188 not out against Ireland earlier this year.

The milestone from 51 to 100 was reached in 26 balls while she raced to 150 from 101 in mere 17 balls.