By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, May 27, 2017 - 00:43
WATCH: Future star Rishabh Pant flaunts new Mercedes; crosses speed limits in Delhi streets

New Delhi: Talented Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant shared a video of himself driving a new Mercedes Benz GLC SUV. But the 19-year-old unknowingly revealed that he was crossing speed limits.

Pant presented himself with a purple Mercedes-Benz GLC SUV after the conclusion of the Indian Premier League 2017 season.

He recently shared the video of his new drive, also showing his driving skills. But the youngster unknowingly videographed himself driving at a constant speed of 120kmph on the streets of New Delhi, which is considered to be above the limit.

Here's the video:

 

#NewCar @rishabpant

A post shared by Rishabh Pant FAN Culb (@rishabpant777) on

Pant had a good IPL season, even though his team Delhi Daredevils failed to make an impact. The wicket-keeper batsman, who is often hailed as a future star, scored 366 runs in 14 matches, with a best score of 97.

Rishabh PantIndian cricketerMercedes BenzSpeed limitsIPLDelhi Daredevilscricket videocricket news

