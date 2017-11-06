Watch: Gautam Gambhir faces 'high pressure' bowling of his daughter Aazeen

New Delhi: Veteran Team India cricketer Gautam Gambhir took to Twitter and shared an adorable video of his daughter Aazeen.

In the video, Aazeen can be seen bowling to her father at an event in her school.

The caption that the veteran Delhi batsman added along with the video is even more adorable.

Gambhir wrote that it was high pressure playing his own daughter's bowling at her school.

"High pressure job facing my daughter Aazeen’s bowling at her school. Hell, even she knows d line has to be outside d off stump vs papa!!!", he tweeted.

Gautam Gambhir, who is the news for supporting the national anthem these days, married Natasha Jain back in the year 2011.

The couple were blessed with a baby girl in the year 2014.

Gambhir has always believed that his daughter has brought him the good luck.

During the 2014 edition of the IPL, he had accepted the same in an interview. He had expressed his happiness over having her in his life. Gambhir had gone on to cite that his batting form saw tremendous growth ever since she came into her life.

"People say I am playing well ever since my daughter was born. That is absolutely true and I am very happy to have her. Ever since she came into my life, runs have started flowing off my bat," the veteran Indian cricketer had quoted back in the year 2014 during the IPL.