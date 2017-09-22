close
Watch: Gautam Gambhir makes singing debut with national anthem

The video, which was posted on Wednesday, and a following tweet posted on Friday suggests that he may be singing the national anthem at a premier sporting event in the capital.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, September 22, 2017 - 19:27
Watch: Gautam Gambhir makes singing debut with national anthem

New Delhi: Gautam Gambhir posted an interesting video on Twitter recently where he talked about his ‘singing debut’. The cricketer can be seen singing the national anthem in the video.

The video, which was posted on Wednesday, and a following tweet posted on Friday suggests that he may be singing the national anthem at a premier sporting event in the capital. Well that event is none other than the Delhi leg of the Pro Kabaddi League which kicks-off in the capital on Friday.

On Wednesday, along with the video, Gambhir wrote, “Even the recording studio walls were getting goosebumps...my singing debut wid our pride The #NationalAnthem @ProKabaddi.”

Then on Friday, he posted a message with a picture of the Delhi traffic which read, “Rains and Delhi traffic only petty obstacles, determined to 'raid' Thyagaraja Stadium for @StarSportsIndia @ProKabaddi.” Check out the tweets below.

Gambhir is of course a very popular cricketer and has achieved considerable success with both India and the Kolkata Knight Riders.

TAGS

Gautam GambhirCricketNational anthemsinging debut

