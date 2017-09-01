Watch: Giant cricketer Rahkeem Cornwall hits 6 humongous sixes in CPL 2017

New Delhi: West Indies international Dwayne Bravo notched up yet another century at the Caribbean Premier League as Barbados Tridents registered a 29-run victory over St Lucia Stars at Bridgetown, yesterday. But what overshadowed Bravo's second century this season was the maiden fifty struck by 6ft 5inch tall Rahkeem Cornwall.

Staring at a challenging 196-run target put forth by the Barbados side, the Stars gifted wickets at regular interval failing to stitch a promising stand. It was only Cornwall who seemed to be fighting a lone battle at the crease. The Giant laced seven ravishing boundaries and six humongous over-the-rope strikes to amass 78 runs from 44 deliveries. En route, the West Indies international also notched up his maiden fifty in T20 cricket which had come from just 26 deliveries.

However, the giant cricketer walked out in the 18th over of their innings owing to 'retired hurt' and downhill went St Lucia's hope. They failed to bring up 49 runs off the remaining 17 balls as the Stars became the first team to lose all the nine matches played in a season.

A year ago, Cornwall, arguably the biggest cricketer ever, was roped in by the board in their West Indies Cricket Board President's XI squad that were to face the Indian team that toured the Caribbeans. He had scored 41 runs and scalped five wickets.