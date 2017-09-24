Watch: Glenn Maxwell st MS Dhoni b Yuzvendra Chahal, again

New Delhi: It's turning out to be one nightmarish tour for flambouyant Aussie all-rounder Glenn Maxwell. For the third straight game, he failed to read Yuzvendra Chahal, and on Sunday, he ended up offering his wicket to the spinner, thanks to another MS Dhoni stumping. (LIVE BLOG | SCORECARD)

Australia won the toss, for the first time in the series, and Steve Smith opted to bat first. The visitors started well, with openers Aaron Finch and David Warner producing a 70-run opening stand. Then Finch partnered with skipper Smith to strengthened their position in front of a packed Holkar Stadium crowd.

Then came Maxwell, after the fall of Finch, and he once again failed to trouble the scorers.

He charged down the pitch and tried to smoke Chahal out of the ground, but the Indian spinner pitched the ball outside the line, and Dhoni completed the ritual with a smooth stumping.

Here's the video:

In the previous match, Maxwell became a victim of Dhoni's brilliant stumping, with Chahal. In the series opener in Chennai too, Chahal removed Maxwell.