close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Watch: Glenn Maxwell st MS Dhoni b Yuzvendra Chahal, again

In the previous match, Maxwell became a victim of Dhoni's brilliant stumping, with Chahal. In the series opener in Chennai too, Chahal removed Maxwell.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, September 24, 2017 - 17:14
Watch: Glenn Maxwell st MS Dhoni b Yuzvendra Chahal, again
Courtesy: BCCI

New Delhi: It's turning out to be one nightmarish tour for flambouyant Aussie all-rounder Glenn Maxwell. For the third straight game, he failed to read Yuzvendra Chahal, and on Sunday, he ended up offering his wicket to the spinner, thanks to another MS Dhoni stumping. (LIVE BLOG | SCORECARD)

Australia won the toss, for the first time in the series, and Steve Smith opted to bat first. The visitors started well, with openers Aaron Finch and David Warner producing a 70-run opening stand. Then Finch partnered with skipper Smith to strengthened their position in front of a packed Holkar Stadium crowd.

Then came Maxwell, after the fall of Finch, and he once again failed to trouble the scorers.

He charged down the pitch and tried to smoke Chahal out of the ground, but the Indian spinner pitched the ball outside the line, and Dhoni completed the ritual with a smooth stumping.

Here's the video:

In the previous match, Maxwell became a victim of Dhoni's brilliant stumping, with Chahal. In the series opener in Chennai too, Chahal removed Maxwell.

TAGS

Dhoni stumpingDhoni videoGlenn MaxwellYuzvendra ChahalIndia vs Australiacricket videocricket news

From Zee News

Shane Warne allegedly hits porn star; victim calls him &#039;vile creature&#039;
cricket

Shane Warne allegedly hits porn star; victim calls him...

cricket

Watch: Manish Pandey takes stunning catch to dismiss Peter...

Aaron Finch celebrates Australia return with first brilliant hundred in Indore
cricket

Aaron Finch celebrates Australia return with first brillian...

Watch: Ahead of Gandhi Jayanti, BCCI promotes Narendra Modi&#039;s Swachh Bharat campaign in best possible way
cricket

Watch: Ahead of Gandhi Jayanti, BCCI promotes Narendra Modi...

Watch: Indore erupts to Hardik Pandya&#039;s scorcher against David Warner
cricket

Watch: Indore erupts to Hardik Pandya's scorcher again...

India vs Australia: MS Dhoni joins India&#039;s spin attack — Watch
cricket

India vs Australia: MS Dhoni joins India's spin attack...

MS Dhoni said he will take responsibility if India lose 2007 WT20 final, reveals Joginder Sharma
cricket

MS Dhoni said he will take responsibility if India lose 200...

India vs Australia, 3rd ODI: Steve Smith hails Indore pitch as series&#039; best batting pitch
cricket

India vs Australia, 3rd ODI: Steve Smith hails Indore pitch...

Caroline Wozniacki beats Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova to claim second straight Pan Pacific title
Tennis

Caroline Wozniacki beats Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova to claim...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video