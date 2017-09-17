close
Watch: Glenn Maxwell takes stunning catch as Virat Kohli departs in Chennai ODI

Coulter-Nile, who is playing his first international match in 2017, took all three wickets, giving away a mere seven runs in the three overs he bowled thus far. The wickets to fall were that of Ajinkya Rahane, Virat Kohli and Manish Pandey in that order.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, September 17, 2017 - 14:22
New Delhi: Australia have made a stunning start in the Chennai ODI versus India. India won the toss and elected to bat but at the time of filing this story, were reduced to 23 for three in seven overs as Nathan Coulter-Nile made a great comeback into the Australian team.

The wicket of Kohli is of course huge and Glenn Maxwell played his part in taking an amazing catch as the Indian captain was out for a duck. Watch the video of Kohli’s wicket below.

Rahane could only make five and Pandey was also out without opening his account. The first ODI in Chennai is the opener in a five-match ODI series.

