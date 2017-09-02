Watch: Grant Elliot does a Kapil Dev, takes Superman-esque catch in NatWest T20 Blast 2nd semi-final

New Delhi: Riding on a superb fielding effort, Warwickshire registered an 11 run victory over Glamorgan in the first semi-final match of the NatWest T20 Blast at Edgbaston, yesterday. And talking about fielding, Kiwi international Grant Elliot's astounding catch to dismiss Colin Ingram remained as the highlight for the English crowd.

It was the fourth over Glamorgan's innings. Olly Stones was into the attack. The second ball, up the length delivery, swung to the off side as the opener whacked the ball eyeing a biggy. But it was just the height and not the distance as Elliot sprinted backward hard from the cover region, dived, reaching out for the ball and finally clutched onto it with his elbows and leg banging on the turf. It was indeed an important breakthrough for the Bears. Well, for the catch, it did remind some cricket lovers of Kapil Dev's splendid catch to dismiss Viv Richards in the 1983 Prudential Cup final.

Watch the entire video here...

Earlier into the match, Glamorgan opted to bowl first after winning the toss. Opener Ed Pollock notched up a half-century while Kiwi duo Elliot and Colin de Grandhomme provided a blistering cameo as the Bears had put up a total of 175 runs at the loss of nine wickets.

Glamorgan skipper Jacques Rudolph did provide some hope with his 39-ball 65 that witnessed nine ravishing boundaries. But his efforts failed to inspire his teammates who departed at regular intervals thus ending their run at 164 with just two balls remaining.

The second semi-final battle between Hampshire and Notts would decide who would face Warwickshire in the NatWest T20 Blast final.