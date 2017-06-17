close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

WATCH: Greatest ever ODI finish! When Australia shocked South Africa to enter 1999 World Cup final in Birmingham

Donald opted to head back instead of going towards the danger end at the first opportunity, and in the process of turning his way back, lost his bat. With Klusener already near the bowler's end, Donald finally decided to complete for the single. But it was too late. Run out was affected at the striker's end.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, June 17, 2017 - 19:57
WATCH: Greatest ever ODI finish! When Australia shocked South Africa to enter 1999 World Cup final in Birmingham
Screengrab: Youtube

New Delhi: It's still regarded as one of the greatest ever finishes in cricket. What happened on that fateful day, 18 years ago, will stand the test of time, when it comes to defining the greatness of a match.

On June 17, 1999, Australia set a below-par 213-run target for South Africa in their World Cup semi-final match at Edgbaston, Birmingham. But the Proteas made a mess of the chase, getting all out for the same score from a winning position, and losing the right to play their first ever World Cup final.

Proteas needed nine runs from the last over, with dangerous Lance Klusener and last-man Allan Donald in the centre. Klusener, having already established as one of the best finishers, hit the first ball for a four, thus leaving the equation to a run a ball, five off five.

To make matters worse for the Aussies, Zulu hit the next ball for another four. Scores levelled.

After a dot ball, the Proteas ran for a single, well the winning run, after Klusener found a heavy bottom edge past the bowler straight to Steve Waugh.

Donald opted to head back instead of going towards the danger end at the first opportunity, and in the process of turning his way back, lost his bat. With Klusener already near the bowler's end, Donald finally decided to complete for the single. But it was too late. Run out was affected at the striker's end.

Damien Fleming was one relieved bowler.

Here's the video:

Donald was probably perturbed by what happened in the previous ball, when he survived a reckless backing up. That messy run-out once again reaffirm the chocker tag they have been carrying for far too long.

Interestingly enough, during the Aussie innings, skipper Waugh was dropped at mid-wicket by Herschelle Gibbs off Lance Klusener, while going for an immature celebration.

The incident has since assumed a kind of urban legend with many versions of what Waugh had said to Gibbs. One popular version was, "You've just dropped the World Cup." Well, it proved right, as Australia went onto to win the final, beating Pakistan.

Waugh scored 56 off 76 balls, and stitched a match-winning 90-run stand with Michael Bevan (65 off 101 balls) for the fifth wicket to help Australia post that fighting total.

Those two moments — drop catch and run out — sealed the fate of the match in favour of the Aussies.

Australia went through the title round because they finished higher in the Super 6. And in the Super 6 stage, Australia won the match-up by five wickets.

TAGS

1999 ICC World CupAustralia vs South AfricaEdgbastonLance KlusenerAllan DonaldSteve WaughDamien FlemingHerschelle Gibbscricket videocricket news

From Zee News

Tamil stars posing with their kids! In Pics

Celebs on Instagram: Check out their latest pictures

DAY IN PICTURES - 4 June 2017

DAY IN PICTURES - 6 June 2017

Virender Sehwag posts a hilarious tweet on Shane Watson&#039;s birthday
cricket

Virender Sehwag posts a hilarious tweet on Shane Watson...

HWL Semi-Final: India maintain unbeaten run, beat Canada 3-0 in London
Other Sports

HWL Semi-Final: India maintain unbeaten run, beat Canada 3-...

Troubled Cristiano Ronaldo eyes more silver at Confederations Cup
Football

Troubled Cristiano Ronaldo eyes more silver at Confederatio...

Accused of &#039;racism&#039; by Harbhajan Singh, expat pilot sends legal notice to cricketer and Jet Airways
cricket

Accused of 'racism' by Harbhajan Singh, expat pil...

Andy Murray wants to make the most of his time at the top of world tennis
Tennis

Andy Murray wants to make the most of his time at the top o...

Virat Kohli is the most outstanding cricketer in the world: AB de Villiers
ICC Champions Trophycricket

Virat Kohli is the most outstanding cricketer in the world:...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video