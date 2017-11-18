Watch: Groundsman takes stunning catch in England-CA XI Ashes warm-up match

New Delhi: An unnamed groundsman at the Riverway Stadium, Townsville, Australia stunned to everyone present at the England-Cricket Australia XI tour match, including the cricketers themselves, by taking a stunning catch.

On the last day final four-day Ashes warm-up game, CA XI batsman hit the fourth ball of 70th over, bowled by Mason Crane down the ground for a six.

But at long on, the groundsman appeared out of nowhere and took a diving catch. In the process, he even lost his sunglass. Watch the catch here:

Chasing England's 515 all out, CA XI were asked to bat again after getting dismissed for 250. Then captain Matthew Short and Jason Sangha played brilliant knocks, hitting hundreds to force a draw today.

The oldest and most prestigious bilateral cricket series starts on November 27 at The Gabba, Brisbane. It will be followed by Test matches at Adelaide Oval, Adelaide (2 to 6 December), WACA Ground, Perth (14 to 18 December), MCG, Melbourne (26 to 30 December) and SCG, Sydney (4 to 8 January, 2018)

Here are the squads:

Australia 1st & 2nd Test: Steven Smith (c), David Warner, Cameron Bancroft, Usman Khawaja, Peter Handscomb, Shaun Marsh, Tim Paine, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood, Jackson Bird, Chadd Sayers

England: Alastair Cook, Mark Stoneman, Joe Root (c), Dawid Malan, Gary Ballance, James Vince, Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Mason Crane, Ben Foakes, Chris Woakes, Stuart Broad, James Anderson, Jake Ball, Craig Overton, Tom Curran