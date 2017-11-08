Watch: Gung-ho fan regrets failed attempt to catch Hardik Pandya six

New Delhi: The India-New Zealand T20I series decider in Thiruvananthapuram was failed to treat fans to a 20 overs' match, but still produced a thriller with India winning by 6 runs to take the series 2-1 on Tuesday.

Rain played its part, playing spoilsport, but after hours delay, the match started at 9:30 PM IST as an eight-overs a side game. Kiwi captain Kane Williamson won the toss and put India into bat, expectedly, on a wet top.

The famed Indian top-order imploded, managing 67 runs only, with Manish Pandey top scoring with 17 runs. But it's only one half of the match.

Indian bowlers responded to the crisis, with Jasprit Bumrah leading the charge. He won both the man of the match and man of the series awards for his virtuoso bowling performance.

But India all-rounder Hardik Pandya was one of the players who got his fair share of the limelight in the match. He hit a six then affected a run-out and also injured himself while bowling the last over.

There were three sixes in each innings, and each of those deserved praise, considering the nature of the pitch. A sticky one, to say the least.

But that Pandya hit managed to impress the gathering at Greenfield Stadium as it leaves a fan regreting his failed attempt to catch it:

Watch it here, courtesy BCCI. It starts at 0:53.

India won the series opener in Delhi by 53 runs, then the Kiwis hit back with a 40-run win in Rajkot to level the series 1-1.

Earlier, India won the three-match ODI series 2-1.