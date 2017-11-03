Watch: Gurkeerat Mann's funny celebration after hitting a century in Ranji Trophy

New Delhi: India all-rounder Gurkeerat Mann hit a brilliant century in Punjab's Group D Ranji Trophy fourth round match against Chhatisgarh in Raipur on Thursday.

The 27-year-old hit 111 off 112 balls with the help of 17 fours, and once he reached the hundred, he celebrated the landmark in a very unusual manner. Read the report HERE.

Watch the celebration here:

In reply to Chhatisgarh's first innings total of 238, Punjab declared after plundering 653/3. Anmolpreet Singh top-scored with 267 off 262 balls with the help of 32 fours and four sixes.

Skipper Jiwanjot Singh made 75.

At Day 3 Lunch Break, Chattisgarh were 12/1 in six overs, and still trail Punjab by 403 runs.

Gurkeerat has so played three ODIs, scoring 13 runs. He also featured in the recent Indian Board Presidents XI vs New Zealand warm-up matches.

Punjab are looking for their second outright win this season, after their an innings and 133-run victory over Goa in the third round in Porvorim. In the previous round, they suffered a humiliating innings and 117-run defeat to Vidarbha in Mohali.

Their campaign started with a high-scoring draw against Himachal Pradesh in Dharamsala early last month.