close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Watch: Guy proposes girlfriend on live TV as James Anderson bags 500th Test wicket

Anderson is just the sixth bowler and only the third paceman to have taken 500 Test wickets.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, September 11, 2017 - 10:42
Watch: Guy proposes girlfriend on live TV as James Anderson bags 500th Test wicket
Courtesy: Twitter (@HomeOfCricket)

New Delhi: The spotlight from James Andeerson's 500th Test wicket was stolen by a couple attending in stands who were attending the third Test between England and West Indies on September 8.

Anderson became the first England bowler to take 500 Test wickets and just the sixth in history when he dismissed West Indies opener Kraigg Brathwaite on the second day of the final Test at Lord's on Friday but it was the couple in stands who drew fans' attention as the guy chose to propose his girlfriend.

Here's the video of the incident:

Anderson, who started West Indies' second innings on 499 Test wickets, reached the landmark when, with the last delivery of his second over, he bowled Brathwaite between bat and pad for four with a big inswinger that demolished the right-hander`s middle stump.

A capacity crowd at Lord`s rose to give Anderson a standing ovation, with the Lancashire swing bowler having started his Test career by taking five wickets in his debut innings against Zimbabwe at the `home of cricket` in 2003.

Anderson is just the sixth bowler and only the third paceman to have taken 500 Test wickets.

He is also the only active cricketer in that elite group, with the spin trio of Sri Lanka`s Muttiah Muralitharan (800 Test wickets), Australia`s Shane Warne (708), India`s Anil Kumble (619), as well as Australia seamer Glenn McGrath (563) and West Indies fast bowler Courtney Walsh (519) now all retired.

Walsh, the first bowler to 500 Test wickets back in 2001, also took 129 matches to reach the landmark figure.

McGrath is the only other seamer to reach 500 and he, like Anderson, also did it at Lord`s in the opening Ashes clash of 2005.

(With AFP inputs)

TAGS

James AndersonLord'sGirlfriendBoyfriendProposal on Live TVAnderson 500th Test wicketcricket news

From Zee News

Keeping Virat Kohli quiet will be Australia&#039;s biggest challenge: Steve Smith
cricket

Keeping Virat Kohli quiet will be Australia's biggest...

Pakistan vs World XI, 1st T20I: Live streaming, TV listing, date, time in IST, venue, squads
cricket

Pakistan vs World XI, 1st T20I: Live streaming, TV listing,...

Mohammad Amir likely to miss T20 series against World XI
cricket

Mohammad Amir likely to miss T20 series against World XI

India vs New Zealand 2017: Fixtures, schedule, venues and time in IST
cricket

India vs New Zealand 2017: Fixtures, schedule, venues and t...

India vs Australia 2017: Fixtures, schedule, venues, squad and time in IST
India vs Australia 2017cricket

India vs Australia 2017: Fixtures, schedule, venues, squad...

Rafael Nadal&#039;s US Open win sets Twitter on fire, Tennis stars call him &#039;best Spanish athlete in history&#039;
Tennis

Rafael Nadal's US Open win sets Twitter on fire, Tenni...

World XI squad lands in Lahore amid tight security ahead of series opener on September 12
cricket

World XI squad lands in Lahore amid tight security ahead of...

US Open champion Rafael Nadal calls 2017 &#039;one of the best of his career&#039;
Tennis

US Open champion Rafael Nadal calls 2017 'one of the b...

Fresh hope for West Indies after England Tests
cricket

Fresh hope for West Indies after England Tests

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video