close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

WATCH: Hardik, Krunal Pandya surprise their father by gifting him a brand new car

Hardik's impact in the recently concluded Tests was such that skipper Virat Kohli had called him the biggest positive from the whole series.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, August 17, 2017 - 10:53
WATCH: Hardik, Krunal Pandya surprise their father by gifting him a brand new car
Courtesy: Twitter (@hardikpandya7)

New Delhi: While all-rounder Hardik Pandya is making strides in the national team at all levels, his brother Krunal also played a key role in India A's victory over South Africa A in the recently concluded limited overs tri-series. (IND vs SL - Full Coverage)

The Pandya brothers, on Wednesday, surprised their father Himanshu Pandya by gifting him a brand new car. 

Krunal, who took his father to a car showroom while Hardik was on a video call with them from Sri Lanka, in attempt to help his father and brother in car selection.

Pandya, then uploaded the video of the whole event, revealing what exactly happened.

Hardik, then posted a series of tweets, expressing joy on seeing his father's face being lit up.

"So glad to see his face lit up like that. Yes this is the guy who should get all the happiness in life & deserves the credit, my dad! He was the one who left everything what he had for me & @krunalpandya_official and which takes a lot of courage to do.

Only for our careers and I can't thank him enough for all he has done. So that's a small surprise for him which made me cry. Family is life and special mention to my brother @vibsnasir for getting this done when I was not around. Love to all!", Hardik tweeted.

Hardik's impact in the recently concluded Tests was such that skipper Virat Kohli had called him the biggest positive from the whole series.

The 23-year-old smashed his maiden Test ton (108 off 96 balls) to help India post 487 in their first innings of the Pallekele Test, which India eventually won by an innings and 171 runs. The result helped the Men in BLue complete their maiden 3-0 clean sweep overseas

TAGS

Hardik PandyaKrunal PandyaHimanshu PandyaIndia vs Sri LankaInd Vs SLcricket news

From Zee News

Sri Lanka Sports Minister demands report from SLC after 3-0 defeat to India in Test series
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

Sri Lanka Sports Minister demands report from SLC after 3-0...

World Dwarf Games 2017: Indian athletes bag record 37 medals in Toronto
Other Sports

World Dwarf Games 2017: Indian athletes bag record 37 medal...

Ramandeep Singh, Chinglensana Singh Kanjugam star in India&#039;s 4-3 win over Austria in Europe Tour
Other Sports

Ramandeep Singh, Chinglensana Singh Kanjugam star in India...

Test cricket is over, I am only thinking about ODIs: Rohit Sharma on being benched against Sri Lanka
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

Test cricket is over, I am only thinking about ODIs: Rohit...

Everton complete record £45 million signing of Swansea City midfielder Gylfi Sigurdsson
English Premier LeagueFootball

Everton complete record £45 million signing of Swansea City...

WATCH: Marco Asensio scores 33-yard screamer as Real Madrid beat Barcelona in Spanish Sup Cup
Football

WATCH: Marco Asensio scores 33-yard screamer as Real Madrid...

World No 1 Rafael Nadal wins opener, US teen ousts Alexander Zverev at Cincinnati Masters
Tennis

World No 1 Rafael Nadal wins opener, US teen ousts Alexande...

Champions League Play-offs: Napoli, Sevilla, Celtic take first leg advantages
Football

Champions League Play-offs: Napoli, Sevilla, Celtic take fi...

Nominees for The Best FIFA Football Awards to be announced today
Football

Nominees for The Best FIFA Football Awards to be announced...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video