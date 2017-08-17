WATCH: Hardik, Krunal Pandya surprise their father by gifting him a brand new car

New Delhi: While all-rounder Hardik Pandya is making strides in the national team at all levels, his brother Krunal also played a key role in India A's victory over South Africa A in the recently concluded limited overs tri-series. (IND vs SL - Full Coverage)

The Pandya brothers, on Wednesday, surprised their father Himanshu Pandya by gifting him a brand new car.

Krunal, who took his father to a car showroom while Hardik was on a video call with them from Sri Lanka, in attempt to help his father and brother in car selection.

Pandya, then uploaded the video of the whole event, revealing what exactly happened.

So glad to see his face lit up like that this is the guy who should get all the happiness in life and deserves all the credit, my dad! pic.twitter.com/G55mBHpraw — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) August 16, 2017

Hardik, then posted a series of tweets, expressing joy on seeing his father's face being lit up.

"So glad to see his face lit up like that. Yes this is the guy who should get all the happiness in life & deserves the credit, my dad! He was the one who left everything what he had for me & @krunalpandya_official and which takes a lot of courage to do.

Only for our careers and I can't thank him enough for all he has done. So that's a small surprise for him which made me cry. Family is life and special mention to my brother @vibsnasir for getting this done when I was not around. Love to all!", Hardik tweeted.

Hardik's impact in the recently concluded Tests was such that skipper Virat Kohli had called him the biggest positive from the whole series.

The 23-year-old smashed his maiden Test ton (108 off 96 balls) to help India post 487 in their first innings of the Pallekele Test, which India eventually won by an innings and 171 runs. The result helped the Men in BLue complete their maiden 3-0 clean sweep overseas