Watch: Hardik Pandya becomes latest victim of 'cake smash', threatens to take revenge

New Delhi: Team India all-rounder Hardik Pandya turned 24 on 11th October and he celebrated it with his team and something really interesting happened at the cake cutting ceremony.

The latest Indian cricket sensation was showered with cake. It was all over his body, from face to back of his upper body.

Pandya took to Twitter and uploaded a video as a warning to everyone saying that their turn will come too.

He wrote,"Everyone's birthday comes once a year... revenge will be "sweet" "

While Rohit Sharma insisted they should feed him first before smashing his face with the cake, it looked like others didn't listen or bothered about it. The moment Hardik cut the cake, Manish Pandey and Axar Patel got in the action.

The most active participant was Yuzvendra Chahal, he literally covered his body with the cake. Someone even shouted, "Laga le gora ho jayega" from behind after Pandya had a layer of cake over his body.

The talented Indian all-rounder has performed very well lately. He has already been hailed as India's next big cricket star.

He got his first man of the series award after helping India beat Australia 4-1 in the just-concluded ODI series. In the five-match series, he scored 222 runs at an average of 55.50. and took six wickets

He set the tone for India's winning campaign with a match-winning 83 in the series opener in Chennai. It was backed up by another fluent 78 in Indore as India took an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series.