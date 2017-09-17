close
Watch: Hardik Pandya destroys Adam Zampa; reaches fifty with monster six

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, September 17, 2017 - 17:32
Courtesy: BCCI

New Delhi: India all-rounder Hardik Pandya on Sunday proved, once again, why he is regarded one of the hottest talents in world cricket. Hosts India started their innings on a disastrous note, losing five wickets for 87 runs in the 22nd over in the first of ODI against Australia in Chennai.

Then came Pandya. The 23-year-old joined former captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni in the centre. The duo revived the Indian innings, then soon the all-rounder got into an attacking mode.

In the 37th over, he attacked Aussie spinner Adam Zampa by hitting him for three successive sixes and a four. The over yielded 24 runs.

In the process, Pandya also brought up his third ODI fifty, with a six off the fourth ball.

Here's the video:

Pandya scored 83 off 66 balls with the help of five fours and five sixes. He also stitched a 118-run stand with MS Dhoni, who made 79, to help India post a good total of 281/7.

Earlier in the day, India won the toss and elected to bat first at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.

Hardik Pandya India vs Australia Mahendra Singh Dhoni Adam Zampa

