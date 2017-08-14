WATCH: Hardik Pandya does a Shikhar Dhawan! Imitates opener in celebration after maiden ton

New Delhi: Hardik Pandya scored a brilliant century to help Team India amass a gigantic total of 487-run total on Day 2, and the all-rounder did it in some style. (IND vs SL, 3rd Test, Day 3 - Live Blog | Full Coverage)

Resuming the day at 329/6, wicketkeeper-batsman Wriddhiman Saha (16), who was batting with Pandya, failed to respond to the pressure situation and was dismissed by Vishwa Fernando early.

Incoming batsman Kuldeep Yadav (26), who was drafted in the team in place to Ravindra Jadeja, showed his temperament and forged a 62-run partnership with the Baroda player and helped India to cross 400-run mark.

Soon, Kuldeep was sent packing by left arm wrist spinner Lakshan Sandakan. Incoming batsman Mohammad Shami (8) tried to pace up the innings with Pandya but failed to do as he was caught by the bowler Sandakan.

With nine wickets down, Pandya started thrashing the Sri Lankan bowlers all around the park. Umpires also extended the morning session. Unperturbed by the conditions, Pandya continued his show and created havoc among the Sri Lankan bowlers.

In the process, Pandya completed his century, which was followed by the traditional celebration of the batsman taking off the helmet and raising his bat in the air. Soon a tweak was made in the celebration as Shikhar Dhawan from the stands prompted Pandya to copy his two-peace celebration style, which the 23-year-old duly accepted.

Here's the video of his celebration:

Hats off to Hardik pandya... pic.twitter.com/GxojqXyjIJ — Akaash (@Akaash73913161) August 13, 2017

Pandya, playing his third Test, was the star of the day with his 96-ball 108 that lifted India to a commanding first innings total after the visitors resumed on 329-6.

Subsequently, Indian bowlers did a fine job by getting the Lankans all-out at a meagre total of 135 on Day2 before skipper Virat Kohli enforced the follow-on, on the hosts.

On Day 3, after 30 overs of play, Sri Lanka had lost 4 wickets at the score of 60 runs, with Angelo Mathews and Dinesh Chandimal batting on 10 (19) and 11 (29) respectively.