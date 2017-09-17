Watch: Hardik Pandya plays the cutest shot against Marcus Stoinis

New Delhi: Hardik Pandya played one of the most measured and yet destructive knocks against Australia in the first ODI in Chennai. Coming in at 87 for five, Pandya stitched a partnership of 118 with MS Dhoni.

What was remarkable was Pandya’s contribution in the partnership as he hammered 83 off a mere 66 balls before being sent back to the hut.

One of the cutest shots in Pandya’s innings came early on when he was taking strike against Marcus Stoinis. It was a time he was really measured and was before he got the role of his destructive self. Watch the video of that cute shot below.

It was amazing how India recovered to post 281 for seven in their allotted 50 overs. MS Dhoni also played his part, hitting 79 off 88 balls.

This is the first of the five ODIs to be played between the two teams. At the time of filing this story, we were in the mid-innings break in the game.