WATCH: Hardik Pandya reveals the reason behind Team India's 'V-sign' celebrations

New Delhi: Hardik Pandya, who stole the show in Team India's final Test against Sri Lanka revealed the reason behind the 'v-sign' celebration in a video.

In the video uploaded by the BCCI, KL Rahul can be seen interviewing Pandya.

Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, and Hardik Pandya celebrated their joyous moments in the game with a 'v sign'. KL noted that it is an internal team joke which the three had during the dinner on the eve of the Test game.

For u boys @rahulkl @hardikpandya93 ..spoke abt it lastnite and happnd today A post shared by Shikhar Dhawan (@shikhardofficial) on Aug 12, 2017 at 7:24am PDT

He added that during the dinner, Shikhar suddenly showed up the 'v sign' and it was that very moment when they decided that they would celebrate this way.

He asked Hardik about the feelings that he was going through during the game when he was on 99. Hardik conceded that he backed himself to play his natural game. He also noted that, in fact, he followed what KL had told him earlier regarding sticking to his aggressive game of play.

Pandya hit a brilliant ton to ensure that the Indian side posted a mammoth total in their first innings. It was his first Test ton and it comes as no surprise why it will remain special for me in his career. Hardik was named the Player of the Match for his efforts and the Baroda all-rounder was all smiles after the game.