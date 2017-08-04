close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

WATCH: Hardik Pandya’s powerful shot almost flattens umpire Rod Tucker

Pandya charged down the track and played a powerful shot towards long on and it was then that the Australian umpire Tucker took evasive action just to save himself from not getting flattened. 

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, August 4, 2017 - 16:54
WATCH: Hardik Pandya’s powerful shot almost flattens umpire Rod Tucker

New Delhi: Hardik Pandya had a short stay out in the middle during Day 2 of the Colombo Test match versus Sri Lanka on Friday. But there was one moment that captured everyone’s imagination. It was that moment when Lankan left-arm spinner Malinda Pushpakumara charged into bowl to Pandya when the score read 480 for the loss of 6 wickets.

Pandya charged down the track and played a powerful shot towards long on and it was then that the Australian umpire Rod Tucker took evasive action just to save himself from not getting flattened. Watch the full video of the incident below.

India rode on a strong batting performance by the middle and lower order to post a formidable total of 553/7 at tea on the second day of the second cricket Test. At the break, Wriddhiman Saha was unbeaten on 59 while Ravindra Jadeja was on 37 at the other end.

For Sri Lanka, spinners Rangana Herath and Pushpakumara have taken two wickets each while Dimuth Karunaratne and Dilruwan Perera have bagged a wicket each.

The Lankans started the post lunch session on a promising note when Ravichandran Ashwin was bowled by Herath shortly after completing hins half-century. Ashwin, who notched up the 11th half-century of his Test career, scored 54 runs off 92 balls with five boundaries and a six. (With wires inputs)

TAGS

Hardik PandyaRod TuckerIndia vs Sri Lanka

From Zee News

Old Trafford renames Pavilion End after England pacer James Anderson
cricket

Old Trafford renames Pavilion End after England pacer James...

Andy Murray pulls out Rogers Cup 2017; Rafael Nadal to reclaim No. 1 spot with semi-final showing
Tennis

Andy Murray pulls out Rogers Cup 2017; Rafael Nadal to recl...

India in complete control at end of Day 2 of Colombo Test versus Sri Lanka
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

India in complete control at end of Day 2 of Colombo Test v...

UEFA Champions League play-off draw: Jurgen Klopp will return to Germany as Liverpool face Hoffenheim
Football

UEFA Champions League play-off draw: Jurgen Klopp will retu...

Twitter reacts to Neymar&#039;s move from Barcelona to Paris Saint-Germain
Football

Twitter reacts to Neymar's move from Barcelona to Pari...

WATCH: KL Rahul, Virat Kohli celebrate Upul Tharanga&#039;s wicket with a dab
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

WATCH: KL Rahul, Virat Kohli celebrate Upul Tharanga's...

Virender Sehwag remembers Kishore Kumar on singer’s birth anniversary
cricket

Virender Sehwag remembers Kishore Kumar on singer’s birth a...

Pro Kabaddi League 2017: LIVE streaming, TV listing, date, time, venue
Other Sports

Pro Kabaddi League 2017: LIVE streaming, TV listing, date,...

SL vs IND: R Ashwin becomes fastest cricketer to achieve Test double of 2000 runs &amp; 250 wickets
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

SL vs IND: R Ashwin becomes fastest cricketer to achieve Te...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video