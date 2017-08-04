WATCH: Hardik Pandya’s powerful shot almost flattens umpire Rod Tucker

New Delhi: Hardik Pandya had a short stay out in the middle during Day 2 of the Colombo Test match versus Sri Lanka on Friday. But there was one moment that captured everyone’s imagination. It was that moment when Lankan left-arm spinner Malinda Pushpakumara charged into bowl to Pandya when the score read 480 for the loss of 6 wickets.

Pandya charged down the track and played a powerful shot towards long on and it was then that the Australian umpire Rod Tucker took evasive action just to save himself from not getting flattened. Watch the full video of the incident below.

India rode on a strong batting performance by the middle and lower order to post a formidable total of 553/7 at tea on the second day of the second cricket Test. At the break, Wriddhiman Saha was unbeaten on 59 while Ravindra Jadeja was on 37 at the other end.

For Sri Lanka, spinners Rangana Herath and Pushpakumara have taken two wickets each while Dimuth Karunaratne and Dilruwan Perera have bagged a wicket each.

The Lankans started the post lunch session on a promising note when Ravichandran Ashwin was bowled by Herath shortly after completing hins half-century. Ashwin, who notched up the 11th half-century of his Test career, scored 54 runs off 92 balls with five boundaries and a six. (With wires inputs)